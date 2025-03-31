Major League Baseball
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman hurts surgically repaired ankle after slipping in shower
Major League Baseball

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman hurts surgically repaired ankle after slipping in shower

Published Mar. 31, 2025 8:51 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was out of the lineup Monday night against the Atlanta Braves after slipping in the shower and hurting his surgically repaired right ankle.

"He had a little mishap entering the shower," manager Dave Roberts said. "Kind of swelled up a little bit."

The 2024 World Series MVP got hurt at home last weekend and came to the ballpark on the off day Sunday for treatment.

Before the accident, Roberts said Freeman's ankle "wasn't 100% but still, obviously the way he swung the bat, in a good spot."

ADVERTISEMENT

Freeman is 3-for-12 with two home runs and four RBIs to start the season. He was scratched from the Dodgers' season-opening game in Tokyo because of left rib discomfort.

"He feels he could go out there and play, but just let him kind of recoup today and we'll see how he is tomorrow," Roberts said. "For the most part, he's always kicking and screaming (to play)."

Freeman sprained his right ankle on a play at first base in late September and struggled in the first two rounds of the postseason, but it was hardly evident during the World Series. He homered in the first four games and had 12 RBIs as the Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in five games.

Freeman had debridement surgery in December to remove loose bodies in the ankle.

The Dodgers took a 5-0 record into their series opener against Freeman's old team, the Braves.

Freeman is hitting .299 with a .939 OPS in 20 games against the team he spent the first 12 years of his career with. He has four homers, 12 RBIs, four doubles, a triple and 13 walks in those games.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Shohei Ohtani autographed 50/50 card sells at auction for over $1M

Shohei Ohtani autographed 50/50 card sells at auction for over $1M

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes