Dodgers announce Freddie Freeman had ankle surgery, will be ready for 2025
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Thursday that star first baseman Freddie Freeman "underwent surgery on his right ankle consisting of debridement and the removal of loose bodies." He's expected to be ready for spring training.
Freeman suffered an ankle injury in the final week of the regular season but played through it in the postseason — and proceeded to put on a show in the Fall Classic.
In the Dodgers' five-game series win over the New York Yankees in the World Series, Freeman blasted four home runs and drove in 12 runs, helping him win MVP of the series. Furthermore, Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning in Game 1 of the series at Dodger Stadium.
In the regular season, Freeman totaled 22 home runs and 89 RBIs, while posting a .282/.378/.476 slash line, 4.7 WAR and 1 DRS at first base.
Freeman, 35, is entering the fourth season of a six-year, $162 million deal with the Dodgers.
'That's a dream come true' – Dodgers' Freddie Freeman after his game-winning grand slam in Game 1 of World Series
