Major League Baseball Dodgers trounce Mets again in NLCS Game 4, one win away from World Series return Published Oct. 17, 2024 11:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Los Angeles Dodgers routed the New York Mets at Citi Field for the second consecutive night, winning 10-2 behind strong performances at the plate from superstars Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts. L.A. now has a 3-1 lead in the series and can clinch as soon as Friday's Game 5 (5 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports App).

Ohtani homered against Jose Quintana to lead off the game. The likely 2024 National League MVP took Quintana's first pitch for a ball, then drove a sinker over the middle of the plate 422 feet into the Mets' bullpen in right-center field for his third postseason homer.

Shohei Ohtani blasts a leadoff home run, giving Dodgers 1-0 lead over Mets

The likely NL MVP began the night 0 for 22 in the postseason when batting with nobody on base and 7 for 9 with two homers and eight RBIs when hitting with runners aboard.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was the seventh leadoff homer in Dodgers postseason history and first in Ohtani's career.. The 117.8 mph drive was the third-hardest-hit postseason home run since Statcast started tracking in 2015, after Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber in last year's NLCS (119.7 mph) and the New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton in a 2020 AL Division Series (118.3 mph).

Quintana hadn't allowed a home run in his previous eight starts since Aug. 20.

Mets star Francisco Lindor, who hit a leadoff homer in Game 2 at Dodger Stadium, was unable to match Ohtani in the bottom of the first as he grounded out.

But the next New York batter, Mark Vientos, connected off Yoshinobu Yamamoto for his fourth homer of the playoffs to tie the score at 1.

The Dodgers struck back in the top of the third, however, to retake the lead on singles from unlikely postseason heroes Tommy Edman and Kiké Hernandez. They never relinquished it out of that. Yamamoto worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the third, though the Mets did scrape a run across when Brandon Nimmo beat out what would have been an inning-ending double play. Nimmo was originally ruled out, but the call was overturned after a challenge from Mets manager Carlos Mendoza.

Betts then helped the Dodgers pad their lead with one of the best performances of his playoff career, smashing a two-run double in the fifth inning and two-run home run in the seventh, both times after Ohtani was walked right before him. Ohtani drew three consecutive walks after his home run and scored each time.

Mookie Betts crushes a two-run homer, extending Dodgers' lead over Mets

Also of note, Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy became the first player to reach base in 12 consecutive plate appearances during a single postseason.

Muncy had a single and three walks in his first four plate appearances in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series against the New York Mets on Thursday night. The streak ended when he struck out against Danny Young in the eighth.

Muncy's streak included two singles, two homers and eight walks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani Mookie Betts

share