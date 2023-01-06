Major League Baseball
Dodgers designate Trevor Bauer for assignment amid MLB reinstatement
Dodgers designate Trevor Bauer for assignment amid MLB reinstatement

2 hours ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Friday that they are designating pitcher Trevor Bauer for assignment, saying in a statement that he "will no longer be part of our organization." The decision comes just before MLB's deadline for the Dodgers to either reinstate Bauer to their roster or release him.

The deadline was set two weeks ago when independent arbitrator Martin F. Scheinman reduced Bauer's suspension from 324 games to 194 games, making him immediately eligible to play.

Bauer was initially placed on administrative leave in July 2021 after a San Diego woman was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order, alleging that Bauer physically and sexually assaulted her that year. 

As MLB extended its administrative leave for Bauer for the remainder of the 2021 season, it was reported that an Ohio woman also sought a temporary order of protection from Bauer in 2020, alleging that he physically assaulted her in 2017. MLB's investigation found that a third woman accused Bauer of abuse during his time with Cleveland.

Bauer in April 2022 received the initial 324-game suspension, equivalent to two seasons and the longest non-lifetime suspension in MLB history, due to violating the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. While the independent arbitrator reduced Bauer's suspension following his appeal, Scheinman also ruled that Bauer be docked his pay for the first 50 games of the 2023 season. 

Bauer is owed $22.5 million in 2023 as a result of the three-year, $102 million contract he signed with L.A. prior to the 2021 campaign. Before going on leave that season, Bauer compiled an 8-5 record and 2.59 ERA over 17 starts. He won the National League Cy Young in 2020 with the Reds, going 5-4 in 11 starts with a 1.73 ERA.

