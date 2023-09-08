Major League Baseball
Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler won't return from Tommy John surgery in 2023
Major League Baseball

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler won't return from Tommy John surgery in 2023

Updated Sep. 8, 2023 4:12 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler will not return to the majors this season as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery.

Buehler, who had previously undergone elbow ligament replacement surgery in 2015, had aimed to return to the NL West-leading Dodgers this month.

[RELATED: What we learned in MLB this week: Where does the Dodgers' rotation go from here?]

"My goal since last year has been to return to a major league mound this season," Buehler said Friday in a statement released by the team. "After many conversations with my doctor, the Dodgers' front office, training staff and my family, we concluded that waiting until next season is the right course of action."

ADVERTISEMENT

The 29-year-old Buehler, a two-time All-Star who is 46-16 with 3.02 ERA in 115 career appearances, has not pitched in the majors since June 10, 2022.

The right-hander tossed two scoreless innings in a rehabilitation appearance Sunday for Triple-A Oklahoma City. It was his first outing since his Aug. 23, 2022, surgery.

"I am disappointed that I will not be able to help this team go after a title in the 2023 postseason, but I look forward to returning fully healthy in 2024 and bringing another World Series to LA," Buehler said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Is Yankees OF Giancarlo Stanton a Hall of Famer? Ben Verlander breaks down his case

Is Yankees OF Giancarlo Stanton a Hall of Famer? Ben Verlander breaks down his case

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes