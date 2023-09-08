Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler won't return from Tommy John surgery in 2023
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler will not return to the majors this season as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery.
Buehler, who had previously undergone elbow ligament replacement surgery in 2015, had aimed to return to the NL West-leading Dodgers this month.
"My goal since last year has been to return to a major league mound this season," Buehler said Friday in a statement released by the team. "After many conversations with my doctor, the Dodgers' front office, training staff and my family, we concluded that waiting until next season is the right course of action."
The 29-year-old Buehler, a two-time All-Star who is 46-16 with 3.02 ERA in 115 career appearances, has not pitched in the majors since June 10, 2022.
The right-hander tossed two scoreless innings in a rehabilitation appearance Sunday for Triple-A Oklahoma City. It was his first outing since his Aug. 23, 2022, surgery.
"I am disappointed that I will not be able to help this team go after a title in the 2023 postseason, but I look forward to returning fully healthy in 2024 and bringing another World Series to LA," Buehler said.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
