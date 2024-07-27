Major League Baseball Dodgers' Freddie Freeman scratched, returning to Los Angeles to be with family Updated Jul. 27, 2024 12:44 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman was scratched from the Dodgers starting lineup for Friday night's game at Houston and will return to Los Angeles to be with his family, according to manager Dave Roberts.

According to reports, Freeman's wife, Chelsea, posted a story to her Instagram account, explaining that their youngest son, Maximus, had to be rushed to the emergency room. The post revealed that he has transient synovitis, a condition that can cause extreme pain and inflammation in the hip and typically occurs in young boys.

According to a report from The Athletic, Roberts said he doesn't expect Freeman to be back for the team's current three-game series against the Astros, which concludes on Sunday.

Freeman, who is in his third season with the Dodgers, is hitting .288 with 16 home runs and 67 RBIs this year.

Cavan Biggio replaced Freeman at first base Friday night, going 0-4 in the Dodgers' 5-0 loss to the Astros.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

