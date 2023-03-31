Dodgers fan's proposal ends with tackle, arrest and engagement
Love was in the air at Dodger Stadium on Opening Day. And on the ground.
A fan’s marriage proposal ended in more than a thud and a whimper after he rushed the field to drop down on one knee, only to be decked and detained by stadium security. The scene, which has since gone viral, unfolded between innings of the Dodgers’ 8-2 win over the Diamondbacks on Thursday.
Clad in a Mookie Betts jersey, the fan who identified himself on social media as Ricardo Juarez ran into the outfield before turning toward the bleachers and proposing to his girlfriend, Ramona Saavedra. A sprinting security guard arrived a moment later and delivered a hit that would make Ronnie Lott proud, hilariously prompting the stadium DJ to play DMX's "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" while Juarez was handcuffed and escorted away.
The theatrics apparently didn’t curb the couple’s engagement — she said yes.
"Tad bit extreme but he’s a LEO what can you expect," Saavedra posted to Instagram. "And of course I said YES!"
