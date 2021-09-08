Major League Baseball Top moments from Derek Jeter's National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The class of 2020 has finally been enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Originally scheduled for July 26, 2020, the induction ceremony was postponed due to the pandemic. But on Wednesday, four baseball greats had their moment in Cooperstown, New York.

Headlining the class is New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter, who received 99.7% of the possible votes for election in his first year on the ballot (that's all but one).

Larry Walker, who broke into MLB with the Montreal Expos and became a legend with the Colorado Rockies before retiring after one year with the St. Louis Cardinals, received 76.6% of the votes in his 10th year on the ballot.

In order to be inducted by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, candidates must receive 75% of the votes.

Joining Jeter and Walker were Ted Simmons ⁠— who spent 13 years with the Cardinals, five with the Milwaukee Brewers and three with the Atlanta Braves ⁠— and former Major League Baseball Players Association executive Marvin Miller.

Here are the top moments from Wednesday's induction ceremony:

Ahead of the festivities, MLB Network's Jon Morosi relayed a story about a Yankees scout calling his shot when it came to Jeter as a prospect.

With Harold Reynolds, Jeter went through some of his most memorable moments as a Yankee ⁠— including that catch against the Boston Red Sox and that flip against the Oakland A's.

Some other Hall of Famers — of the basketball variety — were among those in attendance at the ceremony, notably, Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing.

That's not a bad pair of seat partners if you're CC Sabathia, who played with Jeter from 2009 until the shortstop retired in 2014.

Another Yankees legend and longtime Jeter teammate, Bernie Williams showed off his musical chops with a rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

With the folks in their seats, it was time to introduce the man who needed no introduction ⁠— No. 2, Derek Jeter.

Check out the round of applause and standing ovation as the longtime Yankee captain took the stage.

Naturally, chants of "DE-REK JE-TER" were ever-present at the ceremony, too.

Walker made history as the first Rockies player and second Canadian to make the Hall of Fame, and he spoke of sharing the honor with every Canadian.

He made sure to take in the moment, too.

Then it was Jeter Time, and Jeter received his plaque and gave his speech.

Over in the Bronx, Yankees players caught Jeter's induction speech on the big screen at Yankee Stadium.

Jeter was gracious in his speech, thanking the long list of those who helped him in his career.

He did reserve a bit of shade for one person in particular, though: the lone member of the 397 BBWAA voters who kept Jeter off the ballot.

In the end, though, Jeter ⁠— with five World Series titles and a bevy of postseason records ⁠— got the last laugh.

