Major League Baseball
Cubs reportedly sign former MVP Cody Bellinger
51 mins ago

The Chicago Cubs are signing 2019 National League MVP Cody Bellinger to a one-year, $17.5 million deal, per multiple reports. 

Bellinger spent the first six years of his MLB career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, playing in three World Series and winning it all in 2020. He also won NL Rookie of the Year in 2017, helping the Dodgers that season to their first pennant in 29 years.

Bellinger has struggled mightily over the past three seasons, however, one of the most striking drop-offs from a former MVP in recent memory. Bellinger has a .203 batting average and .648 on-base-plus-slugging percentage since 2020; he hit just .210 over 144 games in 2022 with 19 home runs and 68 RBIs.

The Dodgers non-tendered Bellinger following their defeat to the San Diego Padres in the 2022 National League Division Series.

He had a $17 million contract in 2022 and likely would have received a slight raise in arbitration.

Bellinger was limited to 95 games during the 2021 regular season when he was on the injured list three times and batted .165. He hit .353 in 12 games in the ensuing postseason and had the go-ahead RBI single in Game 5 of the NL Division Series against the rival San Francisco Giants. Bellinger also had a tying, three-run homer against the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series.

Do you think you can name all these MLB free agents?

Do you think you can name all these MLB free agents?
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry play "Name That Free Agent."

In 2020, Bellinger hit .239 with 12 home runs in 56 games during the pandemic-shortened season. He homered three times in the NLCS, as the Dodgers beat the Braves to reach the World Series. They went on to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays in six games to win the franchise’s first title since 1988.

Bellinger has battled injuries since his MVP season, including having surgery on his right shoulder in November 2020.

Bellinger was also NLCS MVP in 2018. He has made two All-Star teams and won a Gold Glove in 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

