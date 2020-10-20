Major League Baseball
Kershaw, Dodgers Take Game 1

2 hours ago

The Dodgers are back in the World Series for the third time in four seasons, and in Game 1, they looked like the more seasoned team.

Here are the key takeaways from Tuesday's series opener:

1. Kershaw wheels and deals

In Game 1, Clayton Kershaw looked every bit of what an ace is supposed to look like, with the future Hall of Famer delivering a gem for the Dodgers.

Kershaw pitched six innings, allowing just one run while striking out eight batters, and he was able to pass John Smoltz for sole possession of second place all-time on the MLB playoff strikeout leaderboard.

Tuesday also represented Kershaw’s ninth career postseason start of six-plus innings pitched and no more than one earned run and one walk, which is the most in MLB history.

2. Dodgers' stars lead the way

While Kershaw dominated on the mound, he got plenty of run support thanks to the Dodgers' star-studded lineup, led by the hero of Game 7 of the NLCS, Cody Bellinger.

Bellinger got the scoring started early for the Dodgers, blasting a two-run shot in the fourth inning that gave LA a lead that it would not relinquish.

Mookie Betts was a menace on the bases for the Rays in the fifth inning, and also went deep with a solo shot in the sixth inning.

He finished the night 2-for-4 at the plate.

Lastly, while NLCS MVP Corey Seager didn't record a hit in Game 1, he drew three walks.

3. Glasnow's rough outing

The Dodgers dominated at the plate, which conversely means the Rays pitching staff struggled. And the man who shouldered most of the damage was Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow.

Glasnow pitched 4.1 innings while allowing six earned runs and walking six batters.

He was able to strike out eight Dodgers batters on the evening, but LA was consistently able to get runners on base and create scoring opportunities at his expense.

The Rays will now turn to 2018 Cy Young award winner Blake Snell in Game 2 on Wednesday.

