Major League Baseball
Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt tops Machado, Arenado for NL MVP
Major League Baseball

Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt tops Machado, Arenado for NL MVP

1 hour ago

Paul Goldschmidt's resurgence in 2022 was capped off by winning one of the game's most prestigious awards on Thursday.

The St. Louis Cardinals first baseman was named the National League MVP, beating out teammate Nolan Arenado and Padres star Manny Machado for the award. Goldschmidt, 35, had a .315 batting average with 35 home runs and 115 RBIs and led the NL in slugging (.578) and OPS (.981). 

Goldschmidt's teammate and three-time MVP winner Albert Pujols announced him as the winner. Goldy received 22 of the 30 first-place votes, with Machado receiving seven and Arenado one. Dodgers stars Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts rounded out the top five. 

The Cardinals slugger has been viewed as one of the best first basemen of his generation, having hit 315 home runs and earning seven All-Star selections over his 12-year career. 

Prior to Thursday, Goldschmidt finished in the top three in NL MVP voting three times, including two second-place finishes, but never won the award. He adds the award to an already loaded trophy collection, which includes two Hank Aaron awards, five Silver Sluggers and four Gold Gloves. 

It's the 18th time a Cardinals player has won MVP, trailing just the Yankees (23) for the most won by a team in MLB history. 

