Bryce Harper wants to extend Phillies contract beyond 2031
Bryce Harper wants to extend Phillies contract beyond 2031

Updated Dec. 6, 2023 5:59 p.m. ET

Bryce Harper's agent says the Philadelphia Phillies star would be willing to accept a contract that goes beyond the expiration of his current deal in 2031.

Harper agreed to a $330 million, 13-year contract ahead of the 2019 season and agent Scott Boras has spoken with Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski about Harper's preference.

"Bryce certainly has expressed to them that he wants to end his career in Philadelphia. I've certainly told Dave that I think Bryce is a franchise player," Boras said Wednesday at the winter meetings. "He wants to work out an extension."

The 31-year-old Harper batted .293 with 21 homers and 72 RBIs in 126 games, returning on May 2 after having Tommy John surgery on Nov. 23, 2022.

He led the Phillies to the 2022 World Series, where they lost to Houston.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

