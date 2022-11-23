Major League Baseball Bryce Harper has Tommy John surgery; likely out until All-Star break 1 min ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper underwent successful Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Wednesday, according to the team.

The Phillies said Harper is expected to return as a designated hitter by the 2023 All-Star break and could return to playing right field by the end of the regular season.

The elbow injury, which Harper initially suffered back in April, limited his throwing ability and forced him to play exclusively at designated hitter for the majority of the 2022 MLB season.

Harper played a pivotal role in the Phillies' run to the World Series. He went 18-for-43 with five home runs over the first three rounds of the 2022 MLB playoffs. He also aided the Phillies' comeback victory in Game 1 of the World Series and hit a home run to ignite a raucous Philadelphia home crowd in the Phillies' Game 3 win.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more