Braves' Marcell Ozuna reportedly arrested on DUI charge

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was reportedly arrested for DUI and booked into Gwinnett County Jail after 4 a.m. ET on Friday.

Ozuna, 31, was also charged with an unsafe lane change, according to ESPN. He was released at 8:12 a.m. ET, on $1,830 bond.

The outfielder's arrest comes 15 months after his arrest on domestic violence charges, and 11 months after he entered a diversion program and was placed on six months of probation. David O'Brien of The Athletic reported that Ozuna said in March that he had completed the program.

Ozuna is hitting .214 with 20 home runs and 46 RBIs in 107 games this season for the Braves, who are second in the NL East at 73-47. The two-time All-Star has hit .268 with a .781 OPS across nine-plus seasons.

The Braves still owe Ozuna $41 million on the four-year, $65 million contract they signed in February of 2021.

