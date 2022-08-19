Major League Baseball
Braves' Marcell Ozuna reportedly arrested on DUI charge Braves' Marcell Ozuna reportedly arrested on DUI charge
Major League Baseball

Braves' Marcell Ozuna reportedly arrested on DUI charge

58 mins ago

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was reportedly arrested for DUI and booked into Gwinnett County Jail after 4 a.m. ET on Friday.

Ozuna, 31, was also charged with an unsafe lane change, according to ESPN. He was released at 8:12 a.m. ET, on $1,830 bond.

The outfielder's arrest comes 15 months after his arrest on domestic violence charges, and 11 months after he entered a diversion program and was placed on six months of probation. David O'Brien of The Athletic reported that Ozuna said in March that he had completed the program.

Ozuna is hitting .214 with 20 home runs and 46 RBIs in 107 games this season for the Braves, who are second in the NL East at 73-47. The two-time All-Star has hit .268 with a .781 OPS across nine-plus seasons.

The Braves still owe Ozuna $41 million on the four-year, $65 million contract they signed in February of 2021.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom must carry Mets after latest wave of injuries
Major League Baseball

Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom must carry Mets after latest wave of injuries

30 mins ago
Astros trample White Sox 21-5, Bregman hits two home runs
Major League Baseball

Astros trample White Sox 21-5, Bregman hits two home runs

16 hours ago
Has Houston Astros' Alex Bregman returned to MVP form?
Major League Baseball

Has Houston Astros' Alex Bregman returned to MVP form?

18 hours ago
Dodgers announcer breaks wrist on Brewers' home-run slide
Major League Baseball

Dodgers announcer breaks wrist on Brewers' home-run slide

19 hours ago
What loss of Walker Buehler means for Dodgers’ rotation come October
Major League Baseball

What loss of Walker Buehler means for Dodgers’ rotation come October

21 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes