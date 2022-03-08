Major League Baseball Bob Nightengale on 'Flippin' Bats': Is end of lockout in sight? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ben Verlander

FOX Sports MLB Analyst

Baseball might be locked out, but "Flippin' Bats" is still locked in. This week on the podcast, I welcomed the MLB columnist for USA Today, Bob Nightengale.

On Tuesday, we talked about all things MLB lockout, as well as discussing the potential rule changes coming to Major League Baseball and how players feel about them.

Nightengale was right there in the thick of it during a wild week of negotiations between MLB and the MLB Players Association at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida. I asked him all about what it was like being there and if he was aware, in the moment, of the social media superstar he was becoming.

We also discussed the future for Freddie Freeman and just how hectic free agency will be when a collective bargaining agreement is finally complete.

Freeman is an Atlanta Brave through and through, but as the lockout goes on, we have been hearing more and more about the potential of him going to other teams. We’ve heard about the Rays, Dodgers, Yankees and some others.

I asked Nightengale his prediction as to where Freeman will end up.

Watch "Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander" on YouTube, or subscribe on podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts .

One thing that was apparent throughout our conversation was that Nightengale’s optimism about a deal getting done is at an all-time high.

The reason behind that optimism?

"Both sides realize there is so much to lose," he said.

"They are making progress today. I think we’ll have a deal done by tomorrow."

The full episode of "b" will be released Wednesday morning. Make sure you check it out!

For the sake of all baseball fans, let’s hope Nightengale is correct, and we can soon get back to the game we love.

Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the "Flippin' Bats" podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him on Twitter @Verly32.

