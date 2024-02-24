Major League Baseball Blue Jays' Tim Mayza serves fantasy football punishment as Toronto's bat boy Published Feb. 24, 2024 4:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Not even MLB players are exempt from the humiliation of a last-place finish in fantasy football.

Toronto left-handed pitcher Tim Mayza was a prime example of this, serving his punishment by being the Blue Jays' bat boy for the first three innings of the team’s Grapefruit League opener against Philadelphia on Saturday.

If that wasn't enough, the 32-year-old Mayza, who is the longest-tenured Blue Jay, was also forced to swap out his usual No. 58 jersey for a "4-10" jersey to reflect his final record in fantasy this season.

Mayza's fantasy football season reportedly tanked after a season-ending injury to Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, although he still had heavy-hitters like Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill on his roster.

"He’s not willing to trade and not willing to change," said Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen, the eventual fantasy champion. "I was trying to get Tyreek Hill from him for weeks, maybe even a month. It’s great. It’s all good fun.

"Tim’s the commissioner and he lost his own league."

"It was a culmination of things," Mayza said, per MLB.com. "Baseball being an analytics game these days, I like to think that my team was better than a last-place team, but the record tells the story. I did finish seventh in points scored, so it’s tough. Some of it is bad luck. In fantasy football, luck has a lot to do with it."

