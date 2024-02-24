Major League Baseball
Blue Jays' Tim Mayza serves fantasy football punishment as Toronto's bat boy
Major League Baseball

Blue Jays' Tim Mayza serves fantasy football punishment as Toronto's bat boy

Published Feb. 24, 2024 4:31 p.m. ET

Not even MLB players are exempt from the humiliation of a last-place finish in fantasy football.

Toronto left-handed pitcher Tim Mayza was a prime example of this, serving his punishment by being the Blue Jays' bat boy for the first three innings of the team’s Grapefruit League opener against Philadelphia on Saturday.

If that wasn't enough, the 32-year-old Mayza, who is the longest-tenured Blue Jay, was also forced to swap out his usual No. 58 jersey for a "4-10" jersey to reflect his final record in fantasy this season.

Mayza's fantasy football season reportedly tanked after a season-ending injury to Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, although he still had heavy-hitters like Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill on his roster.

"He’s not willing to trade and not willing to change," said Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen, the eventual fantasy champion. "I was trying to get Tyreek Hill from him for weeks, maybe even a month. It’s great. It’s all good fun.

"Tim’s the commissioner and he lost his own league."

"It was a culmination of things," Mayza said, per MLB.com. "Baseball being an analytics game these days, I like to think that my team was better than a last-place team, but the record tells the story. I did finish seventh in points scored, so it’s tough. Some of it is bad luck. In fantasy football, luck has a lot to do with it."

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Toronto Blue Jays
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 MLB odds: 3 best futures to bet now

2024 MLB odds: 3 best futures to bet now

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Rankings Image NFL Free Agent Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes