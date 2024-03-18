Major League Baseball Blake Snell reportedly signing 2-year deal with Giants Updated Mar. 18, 2024 9:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell has finally found a new MLB home.

The lefty starter is signing a two-year deal with the San Francisco Giants, with The New York Post the first to report the news of a $62 million contract. The deal reportedly comes with a player option, enabling Snell to choose to become a free agent again after the coming season.

Snell, 30, spent the past three seasons with the San Diego Padres after five years with the Tampa Bay Rays. The southpaw, who won the 2023 NL Cy Young Award and came in as FOX Sports' No. 4 MLB free agent this offseason, went 14-9 with a 2.25 ERA, 234 strikeouts and 99 walks across 180.0 innings (32 starts) last season. That was good for 4.1 fWAR.

Snell's curveball was one of the best pitches in baseball, producing 22 runs of value (second for curveballs) and the highest whiff rate percentage (56.3%) among curveballs.

His signing caps off a busy offseason for the Giants, who acquired outfielder Jung Hoo Lee, third baseman Matt Chapman, designated hitter Jorge Soler and right-hander Jordan Hicks. Snell figures to co-anchor a rotation featuring Logan Webb — the runner-up to Snell in the 2023 NL Cy Young race — Kyle Harrison, Hicks and Keaton Winn, with Alex Cobb expected to be available in late April and Robbie Ray scheduled to return from injury later in the season.

