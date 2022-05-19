Major League Baseball Ben Verlander's All-MLB Under-25 team 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Ben Verlander already has his eyes on the next generation of superstars — some of which have already reached superstar status.

On Wednesday's episode of "Flippin' Bats," Verlander picked the best under-25 player in the league at each position.

Let's see where he landed.

C — Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

Verlander's thoughts: "The only one on this list that hasn’t played in the big leagues. I’m a big believer in this guy. He would be making a difference at the big league level right now if it wasn’t for the injury he had to start the year. He’s coming and he’s coming fast. He’s been a top prospect in baseball for a couple of years now. … He’s the full package."

1B — Vladamir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Verlander's thoughts: "If it wasn’t for one of the most incredible seasons that we have ever seen in an unprecedented season from Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would’ve won the MVP award."

2B — Jazz Chisolm Jr., Miami Marlins

Verlander's thoughts: "He is a brilliant baseball mind. It is so fun hearing him talk about baseball and his play on the field speaks for itself."

3B — Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves

Verlander's thoughts: "Put up MVP-like numbers last year and was getting MVP votes. … I like how much his defense has improved. When he first came up and made his debut and took the world by storm, he struggled a little after that. He is an MVP-caliber player."

SS — Fernando Tatís Jr., San Diego Padres

Verlander's thoughts: "When he is on the field, he is an MVP guy. … When you look at this show and what embodies this show — having fun and playing baseball — the name you go to is Fernando Tatís Jr."

OF — Yordan Álvarez, Houston Astros

Verlander's thoughts: "We need to talk more about how good Jordan Álvarez is. I feel like we just talk about him being a good hitter, but he is one of the best hitters in baseball. … What he is able to do going the other way, pulling balls 450 feet, he isn’t just a power hitter."

OF — Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

Verlander's thoughts: "I love watching Ronald Acuña Jr. play. It was tough watching him go down with that injury last year. He brings so much joy, so much passion to the game. He immediately made an impact when he came back. … He is vital to the game."

OF — Juan Soto, Washington Nationals

Verlander's thoughts: "Juan Soto is, I think, the best hitter in baseball. When you are just talking about hitting, I think he’s the best hitter in baseball. What he did last year, participating in the HR Derby just to fix his swing, nobody does that. … He is putting himself in a category with only Ted Williams."

P — Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins

Verlander's thoughts: "He is an incredible pitcher. He is a stud. People aren’t hitting him and he could very well be the leader in the clubhouse for AL Rookie of the Year."

P — Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians

Verlander's thoughts: "He throws 101 mph cutters. Clean, cut, dry, Emmanuel Clase throwing 101 mph cutters. Easy."

