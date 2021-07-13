Major League Baseball
Ben Verlander takes 'Flippin' Bats' on the road for the MLB All-Star Game Ben Verlander takes 'Flippin' Bats' on the road for the MLB All-Star Game
Major League Baseball

Ben Verlander takes 'Flippin' Bats' on the road for the MLB All-Star Game

37 mins ago

The MLB All-Star Game called for Ben Verlander to take his show on the road.

The special guests flowed like water for this week's Denver edition of "Flippin' Bats" with Ben Verlander.

One of those guests was Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini, who discussed the "Flippin' Bats" podcast luck before he participated in Monday's Home Run Derby.

"It's definitely a real thing if tonight goes well," Mancini said a day ago.

The evening did, in fact, go well for Mancini, who reached the final round of the Derby before falling to New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso, who repeated as champion.

For more from "Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander," click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Verlander was also able to catch up with New York Yankees All-Star Aaron Judge to discuss the rivalry between the Yankees and the Houston Astros.

The Yankees took two out of three against the Astros in their series before the All-Star break, and Judge explained why it's one of his favorite matchups.

"That's one of my favorites every year," he said. "I talked to [Alex] Bregman after the 2017 series, and he was like, ‘Hey, let's run this back every year.' They got a good squad over there, competitive, got a lot of fire, a great pitching staff, and it felt like a playoff atmosphere."

'That's one of my favorites every year' -- Aaron Judge on Yankees-Astros rivalry
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge discusses why he loves playing the Houston Astros and what makes the rivalry so intense.

For more up-to-date news on all things MLB, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

One of the low-key stories of this year's All-Star Game is the return of St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado to Denver, where he played his first eight seasons as a member of the Rockies.

Arenado spoke about how Denver is always going to be a second home to him and his family and what it means to be back.

'I love everything about this place' -- Nolan Arenado on returning to Colorado
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado shares his thoughts on returning to Colorado for the All-Star Game.

And it didn't stop there, as Verlander linked up with various other big names, such as San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jesse Winkler and more.

To catch up on all of Verlander's adventures during his trip to the MLB All-Star Game, check out the full episode of "Flippin' Bats" below.

Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the "Flippin' Bats" podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him on Twitter @Verly32.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
What Would 10-Year-Old You Think?
Major League Baseball

What Would 10-Year-Old You Think?

What Would 10-Year-Old You Think?
What would your 10-year-old self say now? That's the question Jordan Shusterman asked first-time All-Stars ahead of Tuesday's game.
2 hours ago
Sights & Sounds: Day 3 In Denver
Major League Baseball

Sights & Sounds: Day 3 In Denver

Sights & Sounds: Day 3 In Denver
The All-Star Game is finally here! Check out the top moments from Day 3 at Denver's Coors Field.
4 hours ago
MLB All-Star Game: What To Know
Major League Baseball

MLB All-Star Game: What To Know

MLB All-Star Game: What To Know
The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is live from Denver on Tuesday! Here's what you need to know about the Midsummer Classic.
4 hours ago
The Home Run Derby Guy
Major League Baseball

The Home Run Derby Guy

The Home Run Derby Guy
Pete Alonso asserted his Derby dominance on Monday in Denver. Jake Mintz has the highlights from an incredible night at Coors.
17 hours ago
'This Is Me, Believing In Myself'
Major League Baseball

'This Is Me, Believing In Myself'

'This Is Me, Believing In Myself'
First-time All-Star Jesse Winker has found another level by playing freely and letting his emotions show, Pedro Moura writes.
18 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes