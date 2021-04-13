Major League Baseball Ben Verlander's 'Flippin' Bats' features Minnesota Twins shortstop Royce Lewis 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

This guy is a beast, but you don't have to take our word for it.

On this week's edition of Ben Verlander's "Flippin' Bats" podcast, Minnesota Twins shortstop Royce Lewis joined the show to talk about everything from his time in the minor leagues to his affinity for wine.

Lewis was the No. 1 pick in the 2017 MLB Draft by the Twins. After a strong start to his minor league career, his trajectory to the big leagues was halted – first by the pandemic and then by an ACL tear.

Lewis' injury required surgery, effectively putting him on the shelf for the 2021 season. The odd thing, however, was that up to a week and a half after the injury happened, he didn't know he was injured. He kept working out and running sprints.

"It's pretty insane to think that I'm hurt. ... I went one direction, my knee went the other ... but I didn't know it was to the extent of an ACL tear. ... It was a full, complete tear, but the way that this all happened, I had no idea. It was a full, complete shock. That's why I say my body's a beast because I had no idea."

Now Lewis is working hard rehabbing and taking the necessary steps to recover, and he can't wait to get back on the diamond. When the 2022 season arrives, he'll be ready to step up and compete for a spot on the roster.

"I can tell you what I can expect: I'll be a beast. I'll be in the best shape of my life. Mentally, I'll be in a better state of mind ... and not taking anything for granted. Going out there and balling out. My goal is to compete for that starting shortstop position in 2022."

In his time on the field, Lewis has been able to learn from some of the best, including Minnesota legend Torii Hunter, who has acted as a mentor and father figure for Lewis.

"I used to wear 48. I even have 48 still in some of my passwords. He definitely was one of my idols, and I couldn't tell you how much it means to me that we were able to build this relationship, and I was able to learn so much from him and his family.'"

Speaking of family, Lewis' father is a sommelier, and Lewis has become a wine connoisseur in his own right.

"I can't pick just one – I think I love both [white and red], and I think it's because of my father. And we're learning each and every day, and we're getting some wine classes in during the spring," he said.

To hear more, including about Lewis' YouTube channel featuring his restaurant reviews, make sure to check out the entire episode below.

