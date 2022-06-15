Major League Baseball Atlanta Braves' record 14-game win streak: By The Numbers 14 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Atlanta Braves are the best team in baseball right now.

And while a few other big-league squads might believe they have a better roster, no team is playing better baseball across the Show.

Atlanta is in the midst of a 14-game win streak, having swept four straight series against Colorado, Oakland, Pittsburgh and Washington. Tuesday's win (No. 13) broke the record for the longest by a defending champion in the expansion era (since 1961).

The Braves' numbers through their stretch are truly astounding. Let's take a look.

0: The Braves have not lost in the month of June, riding a 14-game win streak.

14: The Braves' 14-game win streak is the longest win streak by any defending champion in the Expansion Era (since 1961).

.460: Going into the month of June, the Braves had a 23-27 record and .460 win percentage, sitting 10.5 games back of the first-place Mets in the NL East. With their win streak, the Braves are 37-27 (.578) and have cut the Mets' lead to four games.

8: The Braves are 8-0 on the road during this streak after winning just nine road games combined in April and May.

35: Atlanta’s 35 home runs during its 14-game streak lead the majors. Only the Yankees (31) have also eclipsed 30 in June.

59: Atlanta's 35 home runs have generated 59 runs in total, the most from HRs in baseball during that stretch, and 10 more than the Phillies, who have 49.

11: The home runs have been spread out with 11 different players having multiple home runs during the streak.

4: After having just one game with 10+ runs in the first two months of the season, Atlanta has four such in the first 14 games of June.

12: As impressive as 14 games in a row are, the Braves are dominating, winning 12 of those games by two runs or more.

146: Braves pitching is holding up as well. The squad leads the majors in strikeouts, with 146 during its win streak.

