Major League Baseball
Astros reportedly promote bench coach Joe Espada to manager
Major League Baseball

Astros reportedly promote bench coach Joe Espada to manager

Updated Nov. 12, 2023 1:39 p.m. ET

The Houston Astros will reportedly promote long-time bench coach Joe Espada to manager. 

USA Today was the first to report the news.

Espada will take over for legendary manager Dusty Baker, who retired in October after the Astros were eliminated in the ALCS by the Texas Rangers. Baker managed for 26 MLB seasons and won his first World Series title with the Astros in 2022. 

As a player, Espada spent nine years in the minor leagues before transitioning into coaching. Espada coached with the Miami Marlins and the New York Yankees before joining the Astros in 2018 under former manager AJ Hinch. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Espada had interviewed for several vacant managerial positions in recent seasons. 

The Astros have yet to confirm the reports but are reportedly expected to announce the decision during a press conference on Monday. 

Espada will take over the helm for an Astros team that has advanced to the ALCS in each of the last seven seasons.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Patriots continue to come undone; Bill Belichick, Mac Jones’ futures in question

Patriots continue to come undone; Bill Belichick, Mac Jones’ futures in question

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes