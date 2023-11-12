Major League Baseball Astros reportedly promote bench coach Joe Espada to manager Updated Nov. 12, 2023 1:39 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Houston Astros will reportedly promote long-time bench coach Joe Espada to manager.

USA Today was the first to report the news.

Espada will take over for legendary manager Dusty Baker, who retired in October after the Astros were eliminated in the ALCS by the Texas Rangers. Baker managed for 26 MLB seasons and won his first World Series title with the Astros in 2022.

As a player, Espada spent nine years in the minor leagues before transitioning into coaching. Espada coached with the Miami Marlins and the New York Yankees before joining the Astros in 2018 under former manager AJ Hinch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Espada had interviewed for several vacant managerial positions in recent seasons.

The Astros have yet to confirm the reports but are reportedly expected to announce the decision during a press conference on Monday.

Espada will take over the helm for an Astros team that has advanced to the ALCS in each of the last seven seasons.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share