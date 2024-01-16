Major League Baseball
Astros reliever Kendall Graveman (shoulder) to miss 2024 season
Major League Baseball

Astros reliever Kendall Graveman (shoulder) to miss 2024 season

Published Jan. 16, 2024 1:32 p.m. ET

Houston reliever Kendall Graveman will miss the 2024 season after having surgery on his right shoulder, Astros general manager Dana Brown announced Tuesday.

Graveman had surgery last week, Brown said.

Graveman was acquired in a trade with the Chicago White Sox last July and posted a 2.42 ERA in 23 appearances with the Astros. He developed soreness in his right shoulder and was not able to pitch in the playoffs.

Graveman tried to overcome the soreness through rest and rehab in the offseason. But once he began throwing off flat ground to prepare for spring training, the discomfort returned, according to the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Graveman, 33, is in his second stint with Houston. He was acquired from Seattle in 2021 and helped Houston reach the World Series.

Graveman has been one of the American League's top relief pitchers since 2021 with a 2.74 ERA in 186 appearances with the Mariners, White Sox and Astros. He had a combined 24 saves and 51 holds in that span.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 9 longest active playoff droughts in NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL

9 longest active playoff droughts in NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes