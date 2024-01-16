Astros reliever Kendall Graveman (shoulder) to miss 2024 season
Houston reliever Kendall Graveman will miss the 2024 season after having surgery on his right shoulder, Astros general manager Dana Brown announced Tuesday.
Graveman had surgery last week, Brown said.
Graveman was acquired in a trade with the Chicago White Sox last July and posted a 2.42 ERA in 23 appearances with the Astros. He developed soreness in his right shoulder and was not able to pitch in the playoffs.
Graveman tried to overcome the soreness through rest and rehab in the offseason. But once he began throwing off flat ground to prepare for spring training, the discomfort returned, according to the team.
Graveman, 33, is in his second stint with Houston. He was acquired from Seattle in 2021 and helped Houston reach the World Series.
Graveman has been one of the American League's top relief pitchers since 2021 with a 2.74 ERA in 186 appearances with the Mariners, White Sox and Astros. He had a combined 24 saves and 51 holds in that span.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
