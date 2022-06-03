Major League Baseball
Astros re-sign Yordan Alvarez to massive six-year deal Astros re-sign Yordan Alvarez to massive six-year deal
Major League Baseball

Astros re-sign Yordan Alvarez to massive six-year deal

57 mins ago

Yordan Alvarez is going to be slugging baseballs in Houston for the foreseeable future.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Astros are re-upping the power-hitting DH on a six-year deal worth $115 million. Alvarez's mammoth deal is the largest ever for a designated hitter, and the fifth-largest for a player who had yet to reach arbitration, behind only Fernando Tatís Jr. (14 years, $340 million), Wander Franco (11 years, $182 million) Buster Posey (eight years, $159 million) and Mike Trout (six years, $144.5 million).

The hard-hitting lefty won AL Rookie of the Year in 2019 after bursting onto the MLB scene at 21 years old. He hit .313 in 313 at-bats, collecting 98 hits, 27 homers and 78 RBIs. He registered a .412 OBP, .655 SLG% and 1.067 OPS that season.

Alvarez played in just two games during the 2020 season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and another operation to repair a torn patella in his right one. He bounced back with a 33-HR, 104-RBI campaign in 2021. He's hitting .272 this season in 162 AB, while amassing 44 hits, 14 HR (tied for third in the MLB) and 33 RBIs. 

Houston, meanwhile, is 33-18, tops in the AL West.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Joe Girardi fired by Phillies after 22-29 start
Major League Baseball

Joe Girardi fired by Phillies after 22-29 start

5 hours ago
Josh Donaldson disappointed Yankees teammates didn't back him
New York Yankees

Josh Donaldson disappointed Yankees teammates didn't back him

1 day ago
Ty France's journey from 34th-round pick to the Seattle Mariners
Major League Baseball

Ty France's journey from 34th-round pick to the Seattle Mariners

1 day ago
MLB odds: Offenses are struggling, here's how to bet on it
Major League Baseball

MLB odds: Offenses are struggling, here's how to bet on it

2 days ago
Kody Clemens makes MLB debut with dad, Roger, in attendance
Major League Baseball

Kody Clemens makes MLB debut with dad, Roger, in attendance

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes