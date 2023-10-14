Major League Baseball Astros' Kendall Graveman left off ALCS roster due to shoulder discomfort Published Oct. 14, 2023 2:03 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Houston Astros reliever Kendall Graveman won’t be on the AL Championship Series roster against the Texas Rangers because of right shoulder discomfort.

The right-hander missed the Division Series with the problem but had hoped that he could recover in time for the next round.

Instead, manager Dusty Baker said Saturday that "he’s not improved" and Graveman wouldn’t be on the roster for the series, which begins Sunday night.

Graveman, who was acquired in a trade with the White Sox in July, was 2-2 with a 2.42 ERA in 23 appearances for Houston this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Houston Astros advance to a seventh straight ALCS and will face the Texas Rangers

share