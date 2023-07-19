Major League Baseball A's reportedly trading Shintaro Fujinami to Orioles Updated Jul. 19, 2023 8:15 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Oakland Athletics are trading rookie pitcher Shintaro Fujinami to the Baltimore Orioles, according to multiple reports.

The 29-year-old Fujinami is in his first MLB season after a 10-year professional career in his native Japan. He currently holds an 8.57 ERA and has spent the majority of the season in the bullpen after seven starts. However, Fujinami recorded a 3.97 ERA in June and has a 2.25 ERA so far in July after posting an ERA of over 10.00 in the months of April and May.

With his ability to start or come out of the bullpen, Fujinami adds overall pitching depth to an Orioles team that just vaulted over the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in an uber-competitive American League East.

The Orioles are reportedly sending Triple-A pitcher Easton Lucas back to Oakland in return for Fujinami.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

