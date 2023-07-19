Major League Baseball
A's reportedly trading Shintaro Fujinami to Orioles
Major League Baseball

A's reportedly trading Shintaro Fujinami to Orioles

Updated Jul. 19, 2023 8:15 p.m. ET

The Oakland Athletics are trading rookie pitcher Shintaro Fujinami to the Baltimore Orioles, according to multiple reports.

The 29-year-old Fujinami is in his first MLB season after a 10-year professional career in his native Japan. He currently holds an 8.57 ERA and has spent the majority of the season in the bullpen after seven starts. However, Fujinami recorded a 3.97 ERA in June and has a 2.25 ERA so far in July after posting an ERA of over 10.00 in the months of April and May.

With his ability to start or come out of the bullpen, Fujinami adds overall pitching depth to an Orioles team that just vaulted over the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in an uber-competitive American League East.

The Orioles are reportedly sending Triple-A pitcher Easton Lucas back to Oakland in return for Fujinami.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Alexia Putellas

Top 25 players at Women's World Cup: Alexia Putellas

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes