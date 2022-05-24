Major League Baseball Are the Dodgers finally scratching the surface of greatness? 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Los Angeles Dodgers are rolling right now. They've been good all season, but it feels like they have reached a new gear in their dominance.

Heading into Tuesday's matchup against the Washington Nationals, the Dodgers have won 15 games in the month of May, including a seven-game winning streak, which ended on Sunday.

Ben Verlander spoke on "Flippin' Bats" about why he believes the Dodgers are finally scratching the surface and putting things together.

Why the Dodgers haven't begun to scratch the surface I Flippin' Bats The Los Angeles Dodgers are leading the NL West and are only going to get better. Ben Verlander talks about the Dodgers' recent winning streak and why they’re one of the best teams in the MLB.

"It's been the offense that has turned it on and started to get going," Verlander said. "They are now the first and only team to have multiple win streaks of six games or more. They got seven this last time, and Mookie Betts is the one carrying them right now."

Betts had a slow start to the season but has bounced back and has led the charge for the Dodgers offensively.

"He was one of the reasons that I said 'they haven't scratched the surface in the past,'" Verlander said.

Over the past week, Betts is hitting .393 with three home runs and eight RBIs. Statistically speaking, Betts is playing like a top player in baseball, which many expected to start the season.

During their seven-game winning streak, the Dodgers swept all four games against the Arizona Diamondbacks and won three of four against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Also during that streak, the Dodgers scored 6.43 runs per game, first in Major League Baseball, and their on-base percentage was .368, which was also the best in baseball.

"Mookie Betts is on a tear back to his MVP-like days, and it has been a dominant past week for the Los Angeles Dodgers," Verlander said. "They've [Dodgers] been the best team on paper, and they run through the regular season, and then it hasn't translated to success in the playoffs."

Yes, the Dodgers have won an NL championship, but as Verlander points out, at this point, it's championship or bust.

"They should win a division title … and they need to get to the World Series," Verlander said. "Anything other than that is a failure, in my opinion."

The Dodgers have been in this boat before. They've been the best team in baseball. Experts have projected them to win it all in recent seasons.

They've had through-the-roof talent, and they may have more this season.

Will this be the year they'll put it together and march to the World Series, or will there be another disappointing early exit?

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.