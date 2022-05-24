Major League Baseball
Are the Dodgers finally scratching the surface of greatness? Are the Dodgers finally scratching the surface of greatness?
Major League Baseball

Are the Dodgers finally scratching the surface of greatness?

2 hours ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers are rolling right now. They've been good all season, but it feels like they have reached a new gear in their dominance.

Heading into Tuesday's matchup against the Washington Nationals, the Dodgers have won 15 games in the month of May, including a seven-game winning streak, which ended on Sunday.

Ben Verlander spoke on "Flippin' Bats" about why he believes the Dodgers are finally scratching the surface and putting things together.

Why the Dodgers haven't begun to scratch the surface I Flippin' Bats

Why the Dodgers haven't begun to scratch the surface I Flippin' Bats
The Los Angeles Dodgers are leading the NL West and are only going to get better. Ben Verlander talks about the Dodgers' recent winning streak and why they’re one of the best teams in the MLB.

"It's been the offense that has turned it on and started to get going," Verlander said. "They are now the first and only team to have multiple win streaks of six games or more. They got seven this last time, and Mookie Betts is the one carrying them right now."

Betts had a slow start to the season but has bounced back and has led the charge for the Dodgers offensively.

"He was one of the reasons that I said 'they haven't scratched the surface in the past,'" Verlander said.

Over the past week, Betts is hitting .393 with three home runs and eight RBIs. Statistically speaking, Betts is playing like a top player in baseball, which many expected to start the season.

During their seven-game winning streak, the Dodgers swept all four games against the Arizona Diamondbacks and won three of four against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Also during that streak, the Dodgers scored 6.43 runs per game, first in Major League Baseball, and their on-base percentage was .368, which was also the best in baseball.

"Mookie Betts is on a tear back to his MVP-like days, and it has been a dominant past week for the Los Angeles Dodgers," Verlander said. "They've [Dodgers] been the best team on paper, and they run through the regular season, and then it hasn't translated to success in the playoffs."

Yes, the Dodgers have won an NL championship, but as Verlander points out, at this point, it's championship or bust.

"They should win a division title … and they need to get to the World Series," Verlander said. "Anything other than that is a failure, in my opinion."

The Dodgers have been in this boat before. They've been the best team in baseball. Experts have projected them to win it all in recent seasons.

They've had through-the-roof talent, and they may have more this season. 

Will this be the year they'll put it together and march to the World Series, or will there be another disappointing early exit? 

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Trevor Story named American League Player of the Week
Major League Baseball

Trevor Story named American League Player of the Week

35 mins ago
Angels' Shohei Ohtani throwing harder, rising to 'another level'
Major League Baseball

Angels' Shohei Ohtani throwing harder, rising to 'another level'

4 hours ago
MLB Top 10: Yankees remain on top but Dodgers catching fire
Major League Baseball

MLB Top 10: Yankees remain on top but Dodgers catching fire

1 day ago
MLB suspends Josh Donaldson 1 game for ‘Jackie’ comment
Major League Baseball

MLB suspends Josh Donaldson 1 game for ‘Jackie’ comment

1 day ago
MLB odds: Best Rookie of the Year futures bets to make now
Major League Baseball

MLB odds: Best Rookie of the Year futures bets to make now

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes