Angels' Mike Trout says he's making progress but has no set date for return
Angels' Mike Trout says he's making progress but has no set date for return

Published Aug. 14, 2023

Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout said Monday that he's improving every day from a fractured left hamate bone that has kept him out of the lineup since July 3, but he said there is no set date for his return. 

"I know that it's just a pain tolerance thing," Trout said before the Angels' game against the Texas Rangers. "Once it gets to a point where it's bearable, I'll be out there."

The three-time American League MVP and 11-time All-Star began taking swings against a hitting machine last Friday before the club’s three-game series in Houston. He said he hasn’t yet faced the machine at top velocity.

Trout has been working out in the outfield, saying the injury primarily affects batting.

"Defense right now, every day has been good," he said. "There are certain movements I do in the outfield where, backhand, where I hit it funny, it acts up a little bit. But nothing’s holding me back on defense. It’s just the swinging part."

Trout has played in 81 of the Angels' 119 games, hitting .263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs.

The Angels trail first-place Texas by 11 1/2 games in the Western Division and are 6 1/2 games out of the AL's final wild card.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels
Major League Baseball
