Major League Baseball ALDS Recap: Astros, Yankees Bats Make Noise 6 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The ALDS is officially underway, with the Houston Astros facing off against the Oakland Athletics and the New York Yankees taking on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Here are the key takeaways from the first day of the ALDS, beginning with Astros-Athletics, Game 1:

The Astros are peaking

After running through the American League over the last three seasons, appearing in two World Series and an ALCS in that time frame, the Astros struggled this regular season, finishing the year 29-31 and limping into the playoffs.

But since the postseason began, Houston has looked like the Astros of old, especially at the plate.

The Astros swept through the Minnesota Twins in the Wild Card round and in Game 1 against the Athletics, their bats came to life in a major way, scoring 10 runs.

George Springer, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Michael Brantley all recorded RBIs, but the star of the game was shortstop Carlos Correa, who homered twice and sent home four runs.

His first home run was a 2-run shot in the 4th inning to tie the game at 3-3.

And his second jack came in the 7th inning to give the Astros their eighth run of the game.

Correa is now one home run away from tying teammate George Springer for the most home runs in Astros playoff history.

The Bronx Bombers have arrived

The Yankees battled through injuries and inconsistencies during the regular season to become the most dominant team in the postseason, at least when it comes to the long ball.

After scoring 22 runs in two games against the Cleveland Indians in the Wild Card round, the Yankees kept up their hot hitting in Game 1 of the ALDS, scoring 9 runs on the Rays.

The knockout blow was delivered by Giancarlo Stanton in the 9th inning by way of a grand slam to give the Yankees a 9-3 lead.

The Yankees have now hit 11 home runs so far this postseaosn after smashing four more on Monday.

In their first three playoff games, the Yankees have scored 31 runs, becoming the first team in MLB history to score 9 or more runs in their first three playoff games.

Enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Super 6 app for free and you can win the $100,000 jackpot! Download now at foxsuper6.com!

Get more from Major League Baseball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.