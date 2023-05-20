Major League Baseball
Aaron Judge, Pete Rose chat before Yankees-Reds matchup
Major League Baseball

Aaron Judge, Pete Rose chat before Yankees-Reds matchup

Published May. 20, 2023 5:45 p.m. ET

Arguably the best power hitter in baseball crossed paths with the MLB all-time hits leader Saturday.

Prior to first pitch of the New York Yankees' Saturday afternoon game against the Cincinnati Reds, Aaron Judge was seen chatting with Reds legend Pete Rose.

Did Judge ask Rose if he could trade one of his 30-home run seasons for one of Rose's 200-hit seasons? Was Rose asking for an ounce of Judge's power? Were the two debating whether the Boston Celtics are toast? That information isn't known at this time.

Rose finished his 24-year MLB career with 4,256 hits and a combined .303 batting average, and 19 of those seasons were spent with the Reds. Ten of his 24 seasons saw Rose total 200-plus hits. Meanwhile, he extensively played first, second and third base, as well as both corner outfielder positions.

Rose earned 17 All-Star Game nods, two Gold Gloves, one MVP and won Rookie of the Year honors. He also won three World Series (two with the Reds and one with the Philadelphia Phillies) and was a one-time MVP in the Fall Classic (1975).

Judge, 31, won the 2022 American League MVP, a campaign that saw him hit an AL record 62 home runs. The Yankees star outfielder entered Saturday having totaled 13 home runs and 29 RBIs while sporting a .278/.381/.624 batting line across 37 games. Judge is a four-time MLB All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger and won Rookie of the Year honors. New York signed Judge to a nine-year, $360 million deal in the offseason.

The Yankees entered Saturday 27-20, good for third in the AL East, while the Reds were 19-25, good for fourth in the NL Central.

ADVERTISEMENT

New York won Game 1 of its three-game set against Cincinnati on Friday night, 6-2. Judge hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
New York Yankees
Cincinnati Reds
Aaron Judge
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Derrick Dillon dazzles with 109-yard return, Showboats are suddenly on a roll

Derrick Dillon dazzles with 109-yard return, Showboats are suddenly on a roll

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes