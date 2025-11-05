Major League Baseball
3 Best Fits? Top Spots For Schwarber, Alonso, and Other MLB Free Agents
3 Best Fits? Top Spots For Schwarber, Alonso, and Other MLB Free Agents

Updated Nov. 5, 2025 3:17 p.m. ET

The MLB hot stove has been turned on, and there are plenty of stars who could be finding new homes this offseason.

With that in mind, here's a hub file for who FOX Sports thinks would be the best fits for high-profile free agents should they leave their current teams.

JUMP TO: Kyle Schwarber | Pete Alonso | Cody Bellinger 

Philadelphia Phillies DH/OF Kyle Schwarber

Kyle Schwarber led the National League in home runs (56) and RBIs (132) in 2025. (Photo by Aaron Gash/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Best fits: Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers, Cincinnati Reds

Schwarber would be booed out of Citizens Bank Park if he leaves the Phillies for the NL East-rival Braves, but from a sheer fit point of view, he's perfect for Atlanta. READ MORE.

New York Mets 1B Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso is a five-time All-Star. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Best fits: Texas Rangers, Washington Nationals, Arizona Diamondbacks

To return to the glory of their 2023 World Series campaign, the Rangers' offense needs to make a seismic jump, and that comes on the free-agent market. Have we mentioned that Alonso, who's in the prime of his career, is a free agent? READ MORE.

New York Yankees OF Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger posted 5.1 wins above replacement in 2025. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Best fits: Cleveland Guardians, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies

The Guardians did what they typically do: have a stellar bullpen, don't get in their own way and just crack the postseason. If Cleveland wishes to contend for the AL pennant, it has to be busy in the offseason; Bellinger would be a perfect fit. READ MORE.

