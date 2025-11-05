3 Best Fits? Top Spots For Schwarber, Alonso, and Other MLB Free Agents
The MLB hot stove has been turned on, and there are plenty of stars who could be finding new homes this offseason.
With that in mind, here's a hub file for who FOX Sports thinks would be the best fits for high-profile free agents should they leave their current teams.
JUMP TO: Kyle Schwarber | Pete Alonso | Cody Bellinger
Philadelphia Phillies DH/OF Kyle Schwarber
Kyle Schwarber led the National League in home runs (56) and RBIs (132) in 2025. (Photo by Aaron Gash/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Best fits: Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers, Cincinnati Reds
Schwarber would be booed out of Citizens Bank Park if he leaves the Phillies for the NL East-rival Braves, but from a sheer fit point of view, he's perfect for Atlanta. READ MORE.
New York Mets 1B Pete Alonso
Pete Alonso is a five-time All-Star. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
Best fits: Texas Rangers, Washington Nationals, Arizona Diamondbacks
To return to the glory of their 2023 World Series campaign, the Rangers' offense needs to make a seismic jump, and that comes on the free-agent market. Have we mentioned that Alonso, who's in the prime of his career, is a free agent? READ MORE.
New York Yankees OF Cody Bellinger
Cody Bellinger posted 5.1 wins above replacement in 2025. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Best fits: Cleveland Guardians, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies
The Guardians did what they typically do: have a stellar bullpen, don't get in their own way and just crack the postseason. If Cleveland wishes to contend for the AL pennant, it has to be busy in the offseason; Bellinger would be a perfect fit. READ MORE.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Munetaka Murakami Next Team Odds: Could Dodgers Land Another Japanese Star?
MLB Awards: Ohtani, Judge, Raleigh Are MVP Finalists; Yamamoto on Cy Young List
'Job in 2026 Starts Now:' Dodgers Honor Kershaw But Three-Peat Campaign Begins
-
Braves Ran Extensive External Search Before Promoting Walt Weiss to Manager
2026 MLB Free Agent Rankings: Top 10 Stars Hitting Open Market This Offseason
Clayton Kershaw Didn't Realize the Dodgers Won the World Series After Double Play
-
Dodgers-Blue Jays Game 7: Most Watched World Series Game Since 2017
2025 World Series Schedule: Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Results
World Series Winners: Complete list of champions by year
-
Munetaka Murakami Next Team Odds: Could Dodgers Land Another Japanese Star?
MLB Awards: Ohtani, Judge, Raleigh Are MVP Finalists; Yamamoto on Cy Young List
'Job in 2026 Starts Now:' Dodgers Honor Kershaw But Three-Peat Campaign Begins
-
Braves Ran Extensive External Search Before Promoting Walt Weiss to Manager
2026 MLB Free Agent Rankings: Top 10 Stars Hitting Open Market This Offseason
Clayton Kershaw Didn't Realize the Dodgers Won the World Series After Double Play
-
Dodgers-Blue Jays Game 7: Most Watched World Series Game Since 2017
2025 World Series Schedule: Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Results
World Series Winners: Complete list of champions by year