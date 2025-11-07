Yankees? Cubs? 3 Best MLB Free Agent Fits for Japanese Star Munetaka Murakami

Munetaka Murakami could be the next big thing in Major League Baseball.

After playing eight seasons for the Tokyo Yakult Swallows of the Nippon Professional Baseball League (NPB), Murakami, a two-time NPB MVP, has been posted to MLB teams to negotiate a potential contract. A primary third baseman who also has experience playing first base, Murakami has showcased mammoth power from the left side of the plate, most notably hitting 56 home runs and posting a .710 slugging percentage in 2022.

Here are the three best fits for Murakami, who will be 26 at the start of the 2026 MLB season.

Munetaka Murakami has made 763 appearances at third base and 266 appearances at first base. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

After missing the World Series by one game, the Mariners are in the thick of championship contention, but one-third of their starting lineup is a free agent this offseason and, either way, the time is now for them to spend like contenders. Murakami would be a statement, long-term signing.

Josh Naylor, Eugenio Suarez and Jorge Polanco are all free agents, meaning three starting-caliber infielders (Polanco was primarily the Mariners' designated hitter in 2025, but he has played second base and shortstop throughout his MLB career) could break free from Seattle this offseason; there could easily be a void, if not two, to fill in the Mariners' infield, which Murakami could emphatically do. Murakami would start at the hot corner, adding needed slug to replace the potential departure of Suarez, while providing a left-handed bat.

Plus, if Seattle decides that it would rather have Murakami play first base as his career progresses, it opens the door to add a star third baseman down the road. Regardless of the position he plays, Murakami would give the Mariners the prime years of a potential impact hitter.

With that said, the Mariners could instead choose to retain their starting infield, specifically Suarez at third base, with the mindset of keeping a proven commodity in place for a team likely seeking certainty in its starting lineup.

Munetaka Murakami has hit 30-plus home runs in five seasons. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Chicago has an array of big-time boppers, but one of them could be out the door this offseason in star outfielder Kyle Tucker, who figures to have at least one-third of the sport vying for his services. If the Cubs feel that the price isn't right, they could spend a chunk of the money they would've given to Tucker to secure their third baseman of the future in Murakami.

With Tucker theoretically gone, Murakami would keep the balance of left-handed vs. right-handed hitters in Chicago's order intact and add even more upside to an offense primarily made up of players in its prime. Batting in an offense that's headlined by Michael Busch, Seiya Suzuki, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Ian Happ, among others, Murakami doesn't have to be an All-Star-caliber hitter from the jump. Plus, if Murakami has a slow start firing in throws from third base, he has Busch, who has posted positive DRS at first base in each of the past two seasons, to scoop out errant throws.

So, what do the Cubs do with soon-to-be second-year third baseman and 2023 first-round pick Matt Shaw? Package him as part of a trade for a much-needed top-of-the-rotation starting pitcher (e.g. MacKenzie Gore or, if they're actually available for a king's ransom, Tarik Skubal and Joe Ryan).

What could stop a full-fledged pursuit of Murakami for Chicago, though, is if it believes that Shaw could become a star and subsequently doesn't allow itself to be outbid to keep Tucker.

Munetaka Murakami was part of Japan's 2023 World Baseball Classic triumph, most notably hitting a walk-off double against Mexico in the semifinal round. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Last offseason, the Yankees lost a then-26-year-old, left-handed-hitting star to free agency in Juan Soto. This offseason, they could sign a soon-to-be 26-year-old left-handed hitter for the long haul in Murakami.

"What is the Yankees' lineup without Aaron Judge?" The temperature would be brought down on that yearly question, which is used against New York's offensive success as Judge continues to hit at a historic level. Murakami could be an electric hitter who's placed in the heart of the Yankees' lineup and generates power on his own. He'd start at the hot corner, and if New York doesn't like what it sees defensively and/or it projects first baseman/catcher Ben Rice to be behind the plate on a full-time basis, Murakami can move to first base.

This is a Yankees' offense where, outside of Rice, esteemed, homegrown players have struggled to progress as hitters (e.g. Anthony Volpe and Jasson Dominquez, granted it's still early with the latter). Murakami would be fresh blood for that core and somebody whose game possesses upside.

Yes, the Yankees acquired third baseman Ryan McMahon before last season's trade deadline, and he's due $32 million over the next two seasons. At the same time, McMahon hit just .214 in 2025. If a tangible offensive upgrade presents itself, the Yankees can't turn their back on it because of McMahon's contract. Plus, McMahon, a stellar fielder, has extensive experience playing both third base and second base, allowing him to ease into a utility role.

The Yankees had as many regular-season wins as the team that eliminated them in the playoffs and went on to win the AL in the Toronto Blue Jays. With a more balanced offense and healthy starting rotation – 2023 AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole missed all of 2025, and 2024 AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil missed the first half of 2025 – New York is as talented as any team in the AL. Murakami could be the juice that the Yankees need.

