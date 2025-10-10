3 Best MLB Free Agent Fits for Cody Bellinger if He Leaves New York Yankees

What's next for Cody Bellinger?

A recent report stated that the New York Yankees outfielder is expected to opt out of his contract for next season and become a free agent. While Bellinger's first season with the Yankees was a plausible one (29 home runs, 98 RBIs and a .272/.334/.480 slash line) and a long-term pact would make sense for both sides, fellow outfielder Trent Grisham – who hit a career-high 34 home runs this season – is also a free agent. Plus, New York could want prized young outfielders Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones to have a runway to blossom at the MLB level; it's no sure thing that Bellinger is back with the Yankees next season.

With that in mind, here are the three best free-agent fits for Bellinger should he depart the Bronx this winter.

Cody Bellinger's 5.0 wins above replacement in 2025 ranks second in his nine-year MLB career. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

The Phillies had a great regular season but a heartbreaking end to their postseason. Now, they face a potential reckoning on the free-agent market, one that adding Bellinger would lessen in severity.

Outfielders/designated hitters Kyle Schwarber – who hit 56 home runs this season and could very well win the 2025 National League MVP Award – Max Kepler and midseason pickup Harrison Bader are all scheduled to be free agents and, at this point, Philadelphia's actions indicate that first baseman Bryce Harper (it's still bizarre writing that) isn't going back to the outfield anytime soon. By the way, catcher J.T. Realmuto and left-hander Ranger Suarez are also free agents. Philadelphia has to do something in the outfield grass.

Bellinger could start at any of the three outfield positions for the Phillies, providing a sharp fielder to an outfield group that's shuffling year after year. If Schwarber leaves Philadelphia, Bellinger is as good as any outfielder the Phillies could bring in on the open market, perhaps excluding Kyle Tucker. Bellinger is an impact bat in his prime who would replace a left-handed bat in a potent offense. Should Philadelphia add more outfield depth, Bellinger's potential arrival would give them the chance to use Nick Castellanos as the designated hitter.

All that said, there's a team in the Phillies' division that not only needs Bellinger but could also start him outside their outfield.

Cody Bellinger's home run (29) and RBI (98) totals were his most in a single season since 2019, when the two-time All-Star won the National League MVP Award. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

There's a reason we said if Bellinger left "the Bronx" and not "New York" because he would be a fit in Queens.

Yes, Juan Soto reeled in $765 million last offseason and Brandon Nimmo has five seasons remaining on an eight-year, $162 million deal. That said, Starling Marte and Cedric Mullins are free agents and New York dealt former top outfield prospect Drew Gilbert at the trade deadline. The need for another starting outfielder exists.

The beauty of a Soto-Nimmo-Bellinger outfield is that there would be three players with power from the left side who have started at multiple outfield spots. With Nimmo primarily camping in left field of late and Soto in right, Bellinger gives the Mets their new everyday center fielder.

Plus, the Mets are entering another offseason with first baseman Pete Alonso a free agent. If Alonso bolts or New York just doesn't want to commit to the homegrown star for the long haul, Bellinger could be its backup first baseman should the Mets sign a full-time corner infielder to replace Alonso. Another scenario sees Bellinger signed to start at first base for the Mets, with him bouncing to the outfield, when needed, while making up for some of the slug that Alonso's departure would vacate. Want another one? Bellinger could split time at first base and center field, allowing Alonso to serve as the Mets' designated hitter on a more frequent basis.

The Mets are a great fit for Bellinger. There's just a team that needs the proven bat a little more.

Cody Bellinger started at least 38 games at all three outfield positions in 2025. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The Guardians did what they typically do: have a stellar bullpen (3.44 bullpen ERA, good for third in MLB), don't get in their own way and just crack the postseason. However, they lost in the AL Wild Card Series to the Detroit Tigers, and if Cleveland wishes to contend for the AL pennant, it has to be busy in the offseason; Bellinger would be a perfect fit.

The Guardians won 88 games and were one win away from the AL Division Series this year despite being last in baseball in hits and 28th in runs. The year prior, they made the AL Championship Series. With more offensive oomph, the Guardians can get on the same level as the teams that advanced to the ALDS.

From the jump, Bellinger would be Cleveland's most intimidating bat not named Jose Ramirez, providing a dynamite bat from the left side who could hit behind Ramirez, disincentivizing pitchers from potentially pitching around the superstar third baseman. Bellinger could be Cleveland's center fielder, forming an elite defensive outfield that already features three-time Gold Glover Steven Kwan.

Lane Thomas, who came through with home runs in clutch moments for Cleveland in the 2024 postseason, is coming off a season that saw him be limited to 39 games due to a foot injury, hit just .160 and is now a free agent; Jhonkensy Noel, who flaunted overwhelming power in 2024, posted 24 hits and 52 strikeouts in 69 games this season; Nolan Jones underwhelmed in his first season back with the Guardians, posting a .211/.296/.304 slash line; Angel Martinez has had his moments, but the bat hasn't come to life in a resounding manner, to date.

Relying on all the aforementioned players to bounce back or make a jump would be a mistake. Bringing in Bellinger would give manager Stephen Vogt a proven commodity with a trove of postseason experience (270 career postseason at-bats) to start in his outfield and somebody who can play first base when needed – or if some of their young outfielders progress. Bellinger checks every box for the Guardians.

