3 Best MLB Free-Agent Fits For Pete Alonso if He Leaves New York Mets

Pete Alonso is hitting the open market, and it's difficult to gauge if the New York Mets want to keep the first baseman on a long-term deal. Where have we heard this before? Oh, right, this happened last offseason, too.

Nevertheless, the five-time All-Star is coming off another potent season at the plate (38 home runs, 126 RBIs and a .272/.347/.524 slash line) and continues to be one of the most formidable hitters that MLB has to offer. Granted, Alonso's defense (he totaled a first baseman-high 10 errors and posted a career-worst -9 defensive runs saved in 2025) continues to be an area of concern. One way or another, though, Alonso will be a difference-maker for a lineup, whether it be in Queens or outside New York City.

Here are the three best free-agent fits for Alonso should he and the Mets fail to reach a long-term deal.

Pete Alonso has driven in 110-plus runs in three of the past four seasons. (Photo by Bryan Kennedy/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Arizona acquired Josh Naylor to replace Christian Walker at first base last offseason but then traded the former during the 2025 season. The D-backs could use a first baseman, and Alonso would emphatically fill the void.

Not only did Arizona send its starting first baseman to the Seattle Mariners at the 2025 trade deadline, but it also sent its starting third baseman, Eugenio Suarez, to the Pacific Northwest. The departures of Suarez (106 games with the D-backs) and Naylor (93 games with the D-backs) sent a combined 47 home runs and 146 RBIs on the season out the door.

What better way to replenish that power production than with somebody who plays one of the two corner infield positions and ranked in the 95th percentile of MLB in average exit velocity, barrel percentage and hard-hit percentage this season? Alonso would form a dynamic, slug-hitting infield combination alongside star second baseman Ketel Marte and burgeoning shortstop Geraldo Perdomo. Giving Arizona its long-term first baseman, Alonso could help Arizona get back in the National League wild-card mix.

What could stop an Alonso pursuit by the Diamondbacks, though, is them potentially viewing their situation as more of a rebuilding effort than a retooling one, especially after being bold sellers at last season's trade deadline (they also traded right-hander Merrill Kelly). That feeling could lead Arizona to roll with former No. 7 overall draft pick Pavin Smith at first base and keep payroll down.

Pete Alonso led the National League with 41 doubles this season. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

In the 2010-11 MLB offseason, the Nationals signed outfielder Jayson Werth to a seven-year, $126 million deal to be a veteran complement for a young nucleus. They could do the same thing 15 years later by signing Alonso.

After designating veteran Nathaniel Lowe, who Washington acquired last offseason, for assignment in August, the Nationals need a first baseman. At the plate, Alonso would provide Washington, which was 24th in MLB in home runs and 20th in runs this season, with a much-needed power threat to plug in the middle of its order behind 2025 All-Star James Wood, 2024 All-Star CJ Abrams and outfielder Daylen Lile, among others.

With a proven commodity in the everyday order, the Nationals' offense would become less inordinately reliant on the likes of former No. 2 overall draft pick Dylan Crews and other first-round picks like third baseman Brady House and outfielder Robert Hassell III to blossom into All-Star-caliber players. The Nationals haven't dished out a nine-figure contract to an external free agent since signing Patrick Corbin in the 2018-19 offseason. Alonso presents a chance for Washington to add roster credibility and a player who fills a need.

Alonso could move the needle for Washington, but there's a franchise that the first baseman would help in a more profound way.

Pete Alonso has played 162 regular-season games in each of the past two years. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The great news for the 2025 Rangers? Their starting rotation had the best ERA in the sport (3.41). The bad news? Their offense was 22nd in runs, 24th in hits and the catalyst for Texas missing the playoffs for a second consecutive season. To return to the glory of their 2023 World Series campaign, the Rangers' offense needs to make a seismic jump, and that comes on the free-agent market. Have we mentioned that Alonso, who's in the prime of his career, is a free agent?

Last offseason, Texas acquired infielder Jake Burger, which, at face value, was a shrewd pickup, but he then posted a .688 OPS, while Joc Pederson hit just .181. To boot, midseason pickup Rowdy Tellez is a free agent. The Rangers could make Burger their backup at both corner infield positions with Alonso present, while occasionally starting Burger at first base and having Alonso serve as their designated hitter.

Corey Seager, Adolis Garcia and Marcus Semien have come through in big moments and been the backbone of this franchise over the past four years. With that said, the veteran trio has, unfortunately, continued to be hindered by injury and production has concurrently dipped. Texas needs to look elsewhere for definitive veteran slug to complement its highly touted and/or emerging position players like Wyatt Langford, Josh Jung, Josh Smith and Evan Carter. And if one or more of Seager, Garcia and Semien have a resurgence, it's a bonus.

This is still a Texas ball club that managed to go .500 (81-81) in an AL West division that saw just one team make the playoffs this season, and that team (Seattle) won just 90 games. With needed power reinforcements, the Rangers will be firmly in the mix to win the AL West in 2026. Without it, Texas will likely miss the playoffs for a third consecutive season.

