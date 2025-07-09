Major League Baseball
2025 MLB All-Star Game: What Was Happening The Last Time The Braves Hosted?
Published Jul. 15, 2025 11:08 a.m. ET
The highly anticipated 2025 MLB All-Star Game will take place at Truist Park, home of the Braves, on Tuesday evening (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), marking the first time in 25 years that Atlanta will host the iconic event.
That got us thinking about what was going on in MLB in 2000 — the last time that Atlanta hosted MLB's Midsummer Classic, back when the Braves still played at Turner Field.
- The American League got a 6-3 victory in the 2000 All-Star Game, with New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter going 3-for-3 with two RBIs and winning All-Star Game MVP honors. On the other side, Braves third baseman Chipper Jones went 3-for-3 with a solo home run.
- The best record in MLB in 2000? The San Francisco Giants, who went 97-65. However, the Giants lost to the New York Mets in four games in the National League Division Series. Who had the worst record? It was a tie between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago Cubs, who each finished the season 65-97.
- The best team ERA? That would be the Braves' collective 4.05 ERA. It was an offense-heavy era in MLB.
- While only one player hit 50 home runs in 2000: Cubs outfielder Sammy Sosa. That said, 16 players hit 40-plus long balls. For comparison, only four players hit 40-plus home runs in 2024.
- Boston Red Sox shortstop Nomar Garciaparra (AL) and Colorado Rockies first baseman Todd Helton (NL) won their respective league's batting title, each boasting a .372 batting average. On the hitting front, six players tallied 200-plus hits: Darin Erstad, Helton, Johnny Damon, Mike Sweeney, Jeter and Jose Vidro. For context, just four players have totaled 200-plus hits in a single season since 2019.
- Four pitchers won 20-plus games: Tom Glavine, Tim Hudson, Darryl Kile and David Wells.
- Left-hander Randy Johnson was in the midst of a historic run, as it was the third season of an eventual five-year stretch where he would post 300-plus strikeouts in every season, leading MLB in each of those five campaigns. Johnson also won the NL Cy Young Award in four consecutive seasons in that span with the Arizona Diamondbacks (1999-2002).
- The Diamondbacks and the Tampa Bay Rays were each in their third respective season as an MLB franchise, as the two teams' 1998 introduction remains the last time that the sport added a new team.
- While outfielder Vladimir Guerrero won the 2004 AL MVP Award with the Los Angeles Angels, one could argue that his most productive year came in 2000 with the Montreal Expos. In that season, Guerrero totaled a career-high 44 home runs and 123 RBIs, while posting a .345/.410/.664 slash line. The Expos would play four more years in Montreal before becoming the Washington Nationals in 2005.
- It was superstar outfielder Ken Griffey Jr.'s first campaign with the Cincinnati Reds after spending the first 11 seasons of his career with the Seattle Mariners.
- In the prime of his career, star outfielder Manny Ramirez was in his last season with Cleveland (2000) before signing with the Red Sox. In just 118 regular-season games, Ramirez totaled 38 home runs and 122 RBIs, while posting a .351/.457/.697 slash line.
- It was the last year that Alex Rodriguez suited up for the Mariners before signing with the Texas Rangers. In the 2000 regular season, Rodriguez totaled an MLB-high 10.4 WAR among position players, 41 home runs and 132 RBIs, while posting a .316/.420/.606 slash line.
- On the last performance theme, the 2000 season was Hall of Fame pitcher Mike Mussina's last season with the Baltimore Orioles before spending the next eight years with the Yankees.
- For firsts, the 2000 MLB season was Mike Scioscia's first as the manager of the Angels, a position he'd hold through 2018, highlighted by winning the 2002 World Series.
- It was also Jim Edmonds' first with the St. Louis Cardinals in what was a campaign that saw the star outfielder total a career-high 42 home runs, drive in 108 runs, post a then-career-high .583 slugging percentage and finish fourth in NL MVP voting. Edmonds was later part of the Cardinals' 2006 World Series title.
- Sticking with the Cardinals, star first baseman Mark McGwire was coming off hitting an MLB-high 70 home runs in 1998 and 65 home runs in 1999.
- Helton (59) and Carlos Delgado (57) led their respective leagues in doubles, and nobody matched Helton's output until Freddie Freeman did so with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023, logging 59.
- Shortstop Cristian Guzmán hit an MLB-high 20 triples in 2000 with the Minnesota Twins. Nobody would top 20 triples until Curtis Granderson tallied 23 of them with the Detroit Tigers in 2007.
- At 35, Dodgers right-hander Kevin Brown led the NL with both a 2.58 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 2000.
- Florida Marlins reliever Antonio Alfonseca led the league with 45 saves.
- Orioles Hall of Fame infielder Cal Ripken Jr. was in his penultimate MLB season.
- On the award front, Athletics first baseman Jason Giambi (AL) and Giants second baseman Jeff Kent (NL) each won their respective league's MVP Award. With Johnson getting the NL Cy Young Award, Red Sox ace Pedro Martinez won the AL Cy Young Award, posting a 1.74 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 284 strikeouts in 29 starts.
- Meanwhile, Mariners reliever Kazuhiro Sasaki (AL) and Braves shortstop Rafael Furcal (NL) won their respective league's Rookie of the Year Award, while Chicago White Sox skipper Jerry Manuel (AL) and Giants skipper Dusty Baker (NL) won their respective league's Manager of the Year Award.
- One MLB division winner didn't win 90 games, and that team went on to win the 2000 World Series: the Yankees. New York's triumph made it three consecutive World Series championships for the franchise and four in five years, as they defeated the Mets in five games.
