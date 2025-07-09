Major League Baseball 2025 MLB All-Star Game: What Was Happening The Last Time The Braves Hosted? Published Jul. 15, 2025 11:08 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The highly anticipated 2025 MLB All-Star Game will take place at Truist Park, home of the Braves, on Tuesday evening (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), marking the first time in 25 years that Atlanta will host the iconic event.

That got us thinking about what was going on in MLB in 2000 — the last time that Atlanta hosted MLB's Midsummer Classic, back when the Braves still played at Turner Field.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball Atlanta Braves

share