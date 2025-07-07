Major League Baseball 2025 MLB All-Star Game: Examining AL, NL Rosters By The Numbers Published Jul. 7, 2025 1:09 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

We finally know who will be a part of this year's Midsummer Classic. The American and National League rosters were unveiled for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game (8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 15, on FOX and the FOX Sports app) on Sunday, with 65 total players receiving the honor.

A good majority of the players named to the rosters weren't too much of a surprise. We all knew Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani and Cal Raleigh would be starters, while Bobby Witt Jr. and Elly De La Cruz were among the shoo-ins to be included as reserves. But there were some surprise inclusions, such as Julio Rodriguez and Alex Bregman, with the latter having not played in a game since May 23. Of course, there were also several players that fans and media felt were snubbed from the rosters, too.

Some of those snubs will likely get a call in the coming days telling them that they've been named to the All-Star roster, as there's always a handful of players who have to drop out before the midsummer classic. As we await that to happen, though, let's take a look at this year's All-Star rosters by the numbers.

11: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw received his 11th All-Star nod on Sunday thanks to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred making him a legends pick. With his 11th All-Star nod, Kershaw has tied Mike Trout for the most All-Star honors among active players. Kershaw also broke the tie with Pee Wee Reese for the most All-Star nods in Dodgers history with Sunday’s announcement.

5: Speaking of the Dodgers, they have the most players named to the All-Star roster. Kershaw joined Shohei Ohtani, Will Smith, Freddie Freeman and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. It marks the sixth straight All-Star Game that the Dodgers have had at least five players named to the All-Star roster. But it might not be the greatest omen for the Dodgers as the 2021 Atlanta Braves were the only team to lead the league in players named to an All-Star game and win the World Series in the same season since 2018.

10: One player who wasn’t among that group of Dodgers players to be named an All-Star was Mookie Betts. This marks the first time since 2015 that Betts hasn’t been named to an All-Star roster, ending the longest active All-Star Game appearances streak among active players.

Clayton Kershaw was named an All-Star for the 11th time in his career on Sunday, just days after he recorded his 3,000th career strikeout. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

4: In the American League, two teams each had four players named to the roster. The MLB-leading Detroit Tigers (Tarik Skubal, Riley Greene, Javier Baez, Gleyber Torres) and the playoff-hopeful Seattle Mariners (Cal Raleigh, Andres Munoz, Bryan Woo, Julio Rodriguez) were those two teams.

3: In terms of fWAR, Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo and Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages were the two biggest All-Star snubs. They each have a 3.0 fWAR as of Monday.

2.8: Boston Red Sox outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela had the best fWAR among American League position players at 2.8. While his fielding is a big reason for that, Rafaela has been hot at the plate recently as well, posting a .304 batting average and eight home runs since June 1.

2.8: Among all pitchers, Philadelphia Phillies lefty Jesus Luzardo had the best fWAR among players who weren’t named to an All-Star roster. However, he’s 7-5 with a 4.44 ERA this season.

77: Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki is also among those who were snubbed from the NL All-Star roster even though he has an MLB-leading 77 RBIs as of Monday.

22: New York Mets star Juan Soto was also among those snubbed, but one of the players the San Diego Padres traded to get him in 2022 wasn’t. Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood was the youngest player named to an All-Star roster, at 22.

Three years after being traded for an All-Star, James Wood has been named an All-Star. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

37: While Kershaw is tied for the most All-Star nods among active players, he wasn’t the oldest player named to an All-Star roster on Sunday. That honor belongs to Red Sox reliever Aroldis Chapman, who is 19 days older than Kershaw at 37. Chapman has had a resurgence this season, recording 15 saves in 16 opportunities. Among the 30 players who lead their team in saves, Chapman is second in WHIP (0.78) and ERA (1.25).

2: Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Shane Smith became the second player in MLB history to be named an All-Star in the season following his selection in the Rule 5 Draft. The righty was previously in the Milwaukee Brewers organization before being the first pick in this past offseason’s Rule 5 Draft.

15: Tigers outfielder Javier Baez’s sudden resurgence back to hitting at an All-Star level will allow him to make history. He’ll become one of 15 players to ever record a start in an All-Star game in the infield and the outfield. He’ll also become the fourth player in MLB history to start an All-Star game at three different positions, previously making starts at second base and shortstop during his Cubs tenure. Pete Rose, Harmon Killebrew and Albert Pujols are the other three players on that list.

356: Padres third baseman Manny Machado is arguably the most decorated hitter named to one of the All-Star teams this year. He leads all All-Stars all-time in home runs (356) and is second among all 2025 All-Stars in hits. In fact, he’s two hits shy of 2,000 entering the week.

Manny Machado is an All-Star for the first time in three years, earning the nod as he's just two hits away from recording his 2,000th career hit. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

35: While Machano has arguably been the most prolific career hitter among all the players named to the All-Star squad, Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has been among the best hitters this year. His 35 home runs lead the majors as of Monday.

.360: New York Yankees star Aaron Judge isn’t too far behind Raleigh in the home run chase with 33 this season as of Monday. His .360 batting average is also the best mark in the majors, while his 74 RBIs lead the American League as he seeks the Triple Crown.

1.82: Who should take the mound and get the start at pitcher for the American League? Many would argue that Tigers ace Tarik Skubal (MLB leader in WHIP) should. However, Houston Astros righty Hunter Brown leads all of baseball in ERA, holding a 1.82 mark.

7: Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes seems to have a strong chance to be the first pitcher to start back-to-back All-Star games in seven years. He leads the NL in ERA (1.94), second in WHIP (0.92) and fourth in strikeouts (125).

Paul Skenes has been dominant on the mound again this season as he seeks his first Cy Young. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

51: Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson has been a revelation as a rookie in 2025, holding the second-best batting average in baseball (.335) as of Monday. His inclusion as a starter made him the first A's shortstop to earn a starting All-Star nod since Bert Campaneris in 1974, 51 years ago. He’s also just the third A’s player to be named an All-Star starter since 1993, while he’s the first rookie ever to be a fan-elected starter at shortstop.

3: Staying in California, the strength of the San Francisco Giants’ pitching staff was on display with the announcement of Sunday’s All-Star rosters. Starters Logan Webb and Robbie Ray were named All-Stars, with reliever Randy Rodriguez joining them. They were the only team to have three pitchers named to the All-Star roster, while no other team had even two starting pitchers named to an All-Star roster.

19: A total of 19 players were named All-Stars for the first time in their careers this past week.

52: The Milwaukee Brewers were the team with the most wins to only have one player named to the All-Star roster. Starting pitcher Freddy Peralta will be the Brewers’ lone representative in Atlanta.

