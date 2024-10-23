Major League Baseball 2024 World Series MVP odds: Judge, Soto, Stanton chasing Ohtani Updated Oct. 23, 2024 11:01 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Has there ever been a World Series with more star power?

Probably not — but only one can emerge as MVP when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Yankees.

Let's check out the odds for World Series MVP at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Wednesday, with the Fall Classic set to begin Friday.

World Series MVP odds:

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Aaron Judge, Yankees: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Juan Soto, Yankees: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Mookie Betts, Dodgers: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Max Muncy, Dodgers: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

If the Championship Series MVP results were any indication, the World Series MVP will be up for grabs based on who has a breakout performance.

Several times during the ALCS, Soto and Judge were atop the oddsboard, but it was Stanton that took home the hardware, after going deep in each of the last three games of the ALCS, tallying six RBIs in the process.

Dodgers vs. Yankees preview — Who will win the World Series?

As for the NLCS, Ohtani, Betts, Muncy and the Mets' Francisco Lindor all hovered near the top of the oddsboard, before Tommy Edman — a long shot entering the series — was eventually named the winner.

In six NLCS games, Edman racked up 11 hits, 11 RBIs and a huge two-run homer in Game 6 that eventually helped propel the Dodgers to the World Series.

Edman sits at +2500 to win World Series MVP entering the series.

If recent history meant anything, Edman might be in a good spot, considering three of the last four World Series MVPs have been shortstops, including ex-Dodger Corey Seager in 2020.

