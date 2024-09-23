Major League Baseball 2024 MLB Power Rankings: Who will claim final wild-card spots? Updated Sep. 23, 2024 3:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

We're just one week away from the MLB playoffs.

Some teams can already sniff October baseball, with five teams clinching a playoff berth last week. The final wild-card spots might not be decided until game 162, however.

As we enter the final week of the regular season, here are my top 10 teams in baseball, with World Series odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

10. Baltimore Orioles (86-70, last week 8)

World Series odds: +1100

The Orioles' slide down the standings and power rankings continued this week. Baltimore will almost certainly have to settle for a wild-card spot after dropping 10 of its past 14 games. Gunnar Henderson and Colton Cowser are about the only performing the past couple of weeks. Baltimiore's pitching staff has been a bit better, with Corbin Burnes and Zach Eflin turning in quality starts. Closer Craig Kimbrel being designated for assignment speaks to the lingering bullpen issues.

9. Detroit Tigers (82-74, LW unranked)

World Series odds: +5000

Finally, we found a team that wants the final wild-card spot in the American League. The Tigers swept the Royals last week and took four of six from the Orioles on the bookend of that series sweep. Detroit is 27-11 since Aug. 10, with its outfield mashing the ball over the last month. Tarik Skubal is still on track to win the AL Cy Young, but the rotation is a little thin outside of him. Still, the Tigers are in control of their playoff destiny entering the final week of the regular season, which concludes with a series against the Chicago White Sox.

8. New York Mets (87-69, last week 10)

World Series odds: +3200

The Mets were without Francisco Lindor this past week, but that wasn't a problem. They took three of four from the Phillies over the weekend, with Luisangel Acuña making his MLB debut and promptly slugging three home runs in place of Lindor at shortstop. New York can secure a playoff bid by taking at least two of three from the Braves this week. Otherwise, its season will be on the line in Milwaukee.

7. Cleveland Guardians (90-67, LW 7)

World Series odds: +1300

The Guardians clinched the AL Central this past week and will almost certainly have a first-round bye. José Ramírez is quietly having a tremendous season and is just three home runs shy of a 40/40 campaign. Cleveland's rotation has also been a bit better the past two weeks, with Ben Lively, Joey Cantillo and Gavin Williams turning in solid outings alongside Tanner Bibee. This club has the pitching to make a deep run.

6. Milwaukee Brewers (89-67, LW 6)

World Series odds: +2400

The Brewers are the other team that has clinched their division title entering the final week of the regular season. They played well against the Phillies, taking two of three, before losing three of four to the Arizona Diamondbacks, likely ending their hopes of earning a first-round bye. Still, they look like a postseason threat, with star rookie Jackson Chourio filling the void left by Christian Yelich's injury.

5. Houston Astros (85-71, LW 4)

World Series odds: +750

It seemed improbable just a couple of months ago, but the Astros are likely a game or two away from clinching the AL West. They've won 8 of 11 and can seal the deal early in the week during a three-game set versus the second-place Seattle Mariners. Houston's lineup is clicking on all cylinders, with Kyle Tucker and Yordan Álvarez mashing. On the mound, Spencer Arrighetti, Ronel Blanco, Framber Valdez, Yusei Kikuchi and Hunter Brown all turned in quality starts this past week. This is one nasty team.

4. San Diego Padres (90-66, LW 5)

World Series odds: +1300

Don't look now, but the Padres still have a chance to win the NL West. They enter the final week trailing the Dodgers by three games for the division lead, and can make that up by Thursday as they take on L.A. for a three-game series. Regardless of what happens, it's been a strong year for San Diego. Similar to the Astros (whom it took two of three from last week), nearly all of its everyday players have been hitting the ball well lately and its rotation has been stellar. It'll be fun to watch this team in the postseason.

3. New York Yankees (92-64, LW 3)

World Series odds: +450

After some summer blues, the Yankees have been hot in September. They're 12-4 since Sept. 6 and will likely clinch the AL East in the coming days. Aaron Judge is hitting homers again, launching three in his past seven games. Juan Soto is doing his part to make him and Judge the most lethal hitting duo in baseball, too. Rookie outfielder Jasson Domínguez is also making a push to make the postseason roster, hitting a pair of homers this past week.

2. Philadelphia Phillies (92-64, LW 1)

World Series odds: +410

The Phillies didn't have the best week against a pair of contenders, losing five of seven to the Brewers and Mets. But they're still one of the best teams in baseball, as Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola continue to bring good results on the mound. Ranger Suárez has really cooled off since his dominant start to the season (3-6, 4.46 ERA in last 15 starts), but Philly's lineup is still one of the best in baseball.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (93-63, LW 2)

World Series odds: +330

The Dodgers are in the postseason again, and they might enter the playoffs as the team to beat, too. Shohei Ohtani looks ready for his first taste of October baseball, having a performance for the ages against the Miami Marlins on Thursday to secure the first 50/50 season in MLB history. Beyond Ohtani, who's been on fire for several games now, this lineup is hitting well. Tommy Edman was a sneaky big addition for them at the deadline. Of course, concerns about the rotation are still there given all the injuries. But they hope Clayton Kershaw will return soon. It's anyone's guess what they'll get from their staff this postseason.

Out: Kansas City Royals (82-74, LW 9)

World Series odds: +3900

Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the " Flippin' Bats " podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him at @BenVerlander .

