Major League Baseball 2024 MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers make emphatic case as best team in baseball Updated Sep. 3, 2024 1:46 p.m. ET

The MLB playoff race is heating up.

A half-game separates the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles in the AL East, and the race for the AL Central continues to be a three-team battle.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers have some breathing room in the NL West, while the New York Mets are threatening to snatch a wild-card spot from the rival Atlanta Braves.

Here are my latest power rankings, with World Series odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

10. New York Mets (74-64, last week unranked)

World Series odds: +8000

The Mets somehow continue to stay in the hunt. New York followed up a series win over Baltimore with a split against San Diego, another series win versus Arizona and a sweep of the Chicago White Sox. The Mets trail the Atlanta Braves by a half-game for the final wild-card spot.

9. San Diego Padres (79-61, LW 10)

World Series odds: +1600

The Padres, currently the No. 1 wild-card seed in the NL, continue to play well, most recently taking two of three on the road from the Rays. Veteran right-hander Joe Musgrove has been stellar in his return from an elbow injury, surrendering just four runs in his past five starts.

8. Arizona Diamondbacks (77-61, LW 7)

World Series odds: +2100

Arizona's hot streak cooled down dramatically against two possible playoff opponents this week. The D-Backs dropped two out of three to the Mets and then missed an opportunity to put pressure on the Dodgers in the division race by losing three of four and giving up eight or more runs in each of those three losses. Both of those series were at home, too.

7. Cleveland Guardians (79-59, LW 6)

World Series odds: +1600

Cleveland has been steady all season but is coming off a monotonous week. The Guardians dropped three of four at home to the Royals in a massive AL Central clash, but rebounded by taking two out of three from the Pirates. Josh Naylor has been outstanding of late, batting .524 and driving in eight runs over the past seven games.

6. Houston Astros (75-63, LW 9)

World Series odds: +800

The Astros continue to distance themselves from the Seattle Mariners in the AL West. Houston now owns a six-game lead for first place in the division. After losing two of three to the powerhouse Phillies last week, the Astros swept the fellow playoff-hopeful Royals in a four-game series. The good vibes got even better with news that All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker (fractured shin) is also on the verge of returning.

5. Baltimore Orioles (80-59, LW 3)

World Series odds: +800

The schedule gods didn't do the Orioles any favors in August. But they sure took care of them in September. If Baltimore can't go on a run versus the likes of the Rockies, White Sox, Rays, Red Sox, Tigers and Giants, I'm not sure how this team is supposed to win in October.

4. New York Yankees (80-58, LW 1)

World Series odds: +500

The Yankees missed a golden opportunity to gain some distance in the AL East race by losing a pair of series to the Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals. As amazing as Aaron Judge and Juan Soto have been, this club has been playing .500 ball for the past three months.

3. Milwaukee Brewers (81-57, LW 5)

World Series odds: +2200

Even with Christian Yelich out for the season, Milwaukee continues to win and trails the Dodgers by just two games for the best record in the NL. After taking two of three from the Giants, the Brewers took three of four from the NL Central rival Cincinnati Reds. Milwaukee now has a huge lead in run differential for the season across MLB.

2. Philadelphia Phillies (81-56, LW 4)

World Series odds: +490

Are the Phillies back on track? I figured as much after they beat up the Dodgers a couple of weeks ago. But that didn't spark a run. Maybe they're in the midst of one after winning consecutive series versus the Astros and Braves. The Phillies' stars shone in that Braves series, as ace Zack Wheeler threw seven shutout innings in his start and Nick Castellanos hit a walk-off single in extra innings Sunday night.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (83-55, LW 2)

World Series odds: +310

The Dodgers were in legitimate danger of losing their grasp of the NL West. Until they weren't. They've won 11 of 14 to not only create some separation but catapult to the best record in baseball. I think they're the best team, too. Shohei Ohtani is making history on a seemingly daily basis, while Freddie Freeman has been on a tear after sitting out versus the Orioles, collecting four home runs and 10 RBIs in L.A.'s four-game series win in Arizona.

Out: Kansas City Royals (75-64, LW 8); World Series odds: +3200

Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the " Flippin' Bats " podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him at @BenVerlander .

