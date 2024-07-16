Major League Baseball 2024 All-Star Game MVP odds, pick: Shohei Ohtani favored, Aaron Judge rising Updated Jul. 16, 2024 10:54 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

One of the most exciting days of the MLB season is finally here, as the star-studded All-Star game takes place tonight on FOX and the FOX Sports app at 8 p.m. ET.

For fans and bettors, a highlight of the big game is anticipating which player will be named MVP.

Last year, Elias Díaz of the Colorado Rockies was named ASG MVP. He earned those honors after hitting a go-ahead, two-run home run in the eighth inning.

Bettors who backed Diaz in this spot got handsome payouts; at some books, he was as long as 200-1 to win the award.

A couple of big names who will be featured this year are NL starting pitcher, rookie phenom Paul Skenes and AL starter Corbin Burnes. Skenes finished the first half of this season with a 6-0 record and a 1.90 ERA. Burnes has a 9-4 record with a 2.43 ERA and 110 strikeouts.

Other marquee players like Shohei Ohtani, Bryce Harper, Aaron Judge and Juan Soto will take the field in the starting lineups for their respective leagues.

Will a superstar like Ohtani or Judge win the ASG MVP? Or will a long shot win it two years in a row?

MLB All-Star Game MVP: *

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Aaron Judge, Yankees: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Bryce Harper, Phillies: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Gunnar Henderson, Orioles: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Juan Soto, Yankees: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Yordan Alvarez, Astros: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Bobby Witt Jr, Royals: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Adley Rutschman, Orioles: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Trea Turner, Phillies: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Blue Jays: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

José Ramírez , Guardians: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Corey Seager, Rangers: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

*odds as of 7/16/24

What separates Shohei Ohtani from the rest of MLB's top talent

Pick via FOX Sports gambling analyst Will Hill:

The game is in Texas. So, right off the bat, that helps Seager, as narrative can often play into an award in this type of setting.

Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber won in 2019 when the game was in Cleveland, Mariano Rivera won in 2013 when the game was in New York. Seager also has a knack for the big moment. He is not only the reigning World Series MVP, but back in 2020, he was also named World Series MVP and NLCS MVP. He won both awards in his now home ballpark of Globe Life Field when it was the host of those series during the pandemic.

Seager has long odds since he’s coming off of the bench, but these games are typically close and low-scoring. This means a late hit can be what decides the game and, ultimately, this award. Elias Diaz was the longest shot on the board at most books last year at 200-1. He took home the honor, thanks to a late two-run homer that helped the NL win the game.

If you’re looking for a little action Tuesday night, having a few bucks on Seager to win another award in that ballpark is not a bad way to go.

PICK: Corey Seager to win All-Star Game MVP (+5000)

