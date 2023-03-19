World Baseball Classic 2023 World Baseball Classic highlights: USA up big on Cuba Updated Mar. 19, 2023 8:51 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 World Baseball Classic continues Sunday with the tournament's first semifinal game, a must-see matchup between Team USA and Cuba in Miami, exclusively on FS1 and streaming on the FOX Sports App.

Cuba punched its ticket to the semifinals after a 4-3 win over Australia on Wednesday, while the U.S. advanced after a jaw-dropping 9-7 win over Venezuela on Saturday that became an instant classic.

The WBC began March 7 and will conclude with Tuesday's championship game ( 7 p.m. ET, FS1 ) in Florida.

Games are airing across FOX, FS1, FS2 and are available to stream on the FOX Sports app.

These are the top plays!

USA vs. Cuba

Cuba takes the early lead

Cuba loaded the bases in the top of the first inning thanks to a trio of defensive mistakes from Team USA.

Tim Anderson was unable to field a ground ball in the hole on the right side of the infield, which was followed by Adam Wainwright getting buckled on a ground ball near the first base line, and then Wainwright having a soft ground ball go under his glove.

Alfredo Despaigne drew a walk out of a full count, putting Cuba on the board. Wainwright, however, evaded further damage, inducing three infield outs to escape the inning.

USA responds

Mookie Betts doubled to lead off the bottom of the first. Two batters later, Paul Goldschmidt gave Team USA the lead, turning on a pitch from Roenis Elias for a 2-run home run.

Paul Goldschmidt belts a DEEP two-run homer to help Team USA grab a 2-1 lead over Cuba Paul Goldschmidt's two-run homer helped Team USA grab a 2-1 lead over Cuba.

Later!

The hero of Saturday for Team USA, Trea Turner, struck again in the bottom of the second, demolishing a solo home run to left field to give it a 3-1 lead.

Trea Turner crushes a home run and gives Team USA a 3-1 lead over Cuba Trea Turner crushed a home run to left field and gave Team USA a 3-1 lead over Cuba in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Stretching the lead out

With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the third, Pete Alonso roped an RBI single to left.

The next batter, Anderson, hit a sacrifice fly to center. Team USA led 5-1.

Continuing to build the lead

With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, Nolan Arenado smacked a base hit to right field, which was deep enough for Goldschmidt to score from first base and Arenado to leg out a triple.

The next batter, Kyle Schwarber, drew a walk, with ball four getting away from the plate and scoring Arenado from third. Team USA took a 7-1 lead.

Stay tuned for updates!

