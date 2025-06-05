LIV Golf 2025 LIV Golf Virginia odds, predictions: Favorites, picks from the field Updated Jun. 5, 2025 7:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports Research

The 2025 LIV Golf season will see its second event on American soil, with the tour traveling to Virginia this weekend. The event will be held at the prestigious Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, just 30 miles from Washington, D.C— with live coverage on FOX Sports .

This eighth stop on the schedule promises a thrilling weekend of high-energy competition, featuring 54 top players, including major champions like Bryson DeChambeau , Jon Rahm , and Phil Mickelson. The 54-hole, no-cut tournament, with its signature shotgun start, ensures non-stop action across individual and team formats.

With top seeds like Joaquin Niemann leading the standings, LIV Golf Virginia is a pivotal event before the U.S. Open, where everyone will be looking to sharpen their game.

Favorites

DeChaumbeau is the favorite to win the tournament at +450, fresh off his first win of the season in South Korea. Rahm has the next best odds at +500, still looking for his first win on the tour this season. Rahm dominated the 2024 season, finishing first in individual points total prize money and tied for the most event victories with two. Niemann has the third best odds at +700— with a record five career LIV wins and three this season alone.

Here are the rest of the odds as of June 5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Bryson DeChambeau: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Jon Rahm: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Joaquin Niemann: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Tyrrell Hatton: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Lucas Herbert: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Patrick Reed: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Cameron Smith: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Sebastian Munoz: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Carlos Ortiz: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Brooks Kopeka: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Sergio Garcia: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Dean Burmester: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Tom McKibbin: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Talor Gooch: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Richard Bland: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Paul Casey: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Cameron Tringale: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Abraham Ancer: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Marc Leishman: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Louis Oosthuizen: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Thomas Pieters: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Dustin Johnson: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Charl Schwartzel: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Peter Uihlein: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Harold Varner: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Anirban Lahiri: +7000 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Caleb Suratt: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Bubba Watson: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Charles Howell III: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Brendan Steele: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Adrian Meronk: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Matthew Wolff: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Jason Kokrak: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Long-shot bets to make

Golf is one of the best sports to bet on long-shots to win, as there have been several instances of huge underdogs winning major tournaments. For the eighth LIV event in Virginia, there are several big name players with some real value from a wagering standpoint.

Here are a couple of bets worth sprinkling some cash on:

Tyrell Hatton: +1200

Patrick Reed +2200

Cameron Smith: +2500

Sergio Garcia: +3000

Bubba Watson to finish Top 10: +400

Adrian Meronk to finish Top 10: +450

Charles Howell to finish Top 5: +1000

