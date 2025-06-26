LIV Golf 2025 LIV Golf Dallas Odds, Predictions: Favorites, Picks From the Field Updated Jun. 26, 2025 8:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LIV Golf tees off from Dallas on FOX on Thursday, and bettors are diving into the odds for this exciting event.

At the top of the oddsboard is Jon Rahm at +450. The Spanish golfer has dazzled this year, finishing T9 or better in every LIV tourney this year.

A close second, though, is Bryson DeChambeau at +500. The 31-year-old is vying for his fourth LIV Golf title. Based on the odds, Dallas could be the week that he adds another win to his resume.

Further down the board are familiar names like Bubba Watson (+6000) and Phil Mickelson (+8000). Neither golfer has ever won a LIV Golf tournament, but bettors looking to take a chance on a long shot might consider sprinkling a little on them.

Let's take a look at the field for Dallas at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 26.

LIV Golf Tour Dallas 2025

Jon Rahm: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Bryson DeChambeau: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Joaquin Niemann: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Tyrrell Hatton: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Carlos Ortiz: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Patrick Reed: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Sebastian Munoz: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Lucas Herbert: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

David Puig: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Brooks Kopeka: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Talor Gooch: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Marc Leishman: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Cameron Smith: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Paul Casey: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Dean Burmester: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Sergio Garcia: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Abraham Ancer: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Tom McKibbin: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Thomas Pieters: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Richard Bland: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Louis Oosthuizen: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Cameron Tringale: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Dustin Johnson: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Charl Schwartzel: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Bubba Watson: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Anirban Lahiri: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Peter Uihlein: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Phil Mickelson: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Jason Kokrak: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Charles Howell III: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Caleb Suratt: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Brendan Steele: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

KEY STORYLINES

LIV Golf returns to Dallas for the second consecutive season, this time as a regular-season tournament with competitions for both individual and team trophies.

Last year, Maridoe hosted the Dallas Team Championship, with Cameron Smith's Ripper GC emerging as the champions.

Crushers GC Captain Bryson DeChambeau, a resident of Grapevine and a former collegiate star at SMU, is one of several LIV Golf players who live in the Dallas area.

Individual points leader Joaquin Niemann, the Torque GC captain, has won four of the first eight events in 2025, including the previous LIV Golf tournament in Virginia.

Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII lead the season-long points race but DeChambeau’s Crushers have won the last two LIV Golf team titles.

INDIVIDUAL SEASON STANDINGS



