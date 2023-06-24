PGA Tour 2023 Open Championship odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field Published Jun. 24, 2023 4:20 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The fourth and final major of the 2023 golf season is around the corner.

The top golfers in the world will descend to the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in England for the Open Championship, which runs from July 20-23.

This will mark the 13th time that the Royal Liverpool Golf Club will host the Open Championship.

[RELATED: Travelers Championship odds, favorites, picks]

ADVERTISEMENT

The 154-year-old course is known for its character and unique history. Each hole has its own name as the course is mostly leveled though some holes run through sandhills. The course recently underwent some renovations, with the 17th hole changing from a par 4 to a 136-yard par 3.

The last time the Open Championship was held at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club was in 2014. Rory McIlroy won the Open Championship that year, shooting 17-under-par 271 to beat Rickie Fowler and Sergio Garcia by two strokes.

That was also McIlroy's last major tournament win. The Northern Irishman has been on the brink of winning a major tournament multiple times since then, including at last year's Open Championship when he finished third, two strokes behind winner Cameron Smith . McIlroy also finished in second at the U.S. Open this year, losing to Wyndham Clark by one stroke.

McIlory is the favorite to win the tournament, holding +700 odds on FOX Bet. Jon Rahm (+900, bet $10 to win $100 total), Scottie Scheffler (+900), Brooks Koepka (+1400) and Smith (+1600) round out the top five among the betting favorites.

Here is the tournament information and the odds of several of the top golfers for the Open Championship.

Tournament Details

2023 Open Championship dates: July 20-23

Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

TV: NBC, USA Network, Peacock

Open Championship Odds & Field*

Rory McIlroy +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Jon Rahm +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Scottie Scheffler +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Brooks Koepka +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Cameron Smith +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Jordan Spieth +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Viktor Hovland +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Xander Schauffele +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Collin Morikawa +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Patrick Cantlay +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Tommy Fleetwood +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Dustin Johnson +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Shane Lowry +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Tyrrell Hatton +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Tony Finau +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Cameron Young +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Hideki Matsuyama +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Justin Rose +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Justin Thomas +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Max Homa +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Rickie Fowler +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Wyndham Clark +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Bryson DeChambeau +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Jason Day +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Tom Kim +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

* odds as of 6/24/2023

Odds for the complete field at FOX Bet

Where is Tiger Woods?

The three-time Open Championship winner won't play at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club when the major takes place there this year after undergoing ankle surgery in April. He won at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in 2006 among his three Open Championships.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience PGA Tour

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

share