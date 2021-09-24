College Football
College Football Week 4: Win $25,000 free with FOX Super 6 College Football Week 4: Win $25,000 free with FOX Super 6
College Football

College Football Week 4: Win $25,000 free with FOX Super 6

3 hours ago

By Kevin Cooney
Special to FOX Sports

As we enter Week 4 of the college football season, there is still a lot that we don't know.

Clemson and Ohio State have looked mortal and have been wounded already. Alabama had to survive a scare before holding onto No. 1 last week against Florida. Notre Dame’s record has remained flawless, but its status as a contender has taken a serious hit. And the road to a Big Ten title currently appears to go through Iowa City and Happy Valley.

More questions should develop on the final Saturday of September, with conference schedules starting to pick up this week.

For more up-to-date news on all things college football, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

And Saturday is another chance to win with FOX Bet Super 6. Pick the winners of all six marquee games with their margins of victory, and you could win the grand prize of $25,000. It’s fast, and it’s free, and all it takes is downloading the FOX Super 6 app on your phone or mobile device.

Here is a look at Saturday’s action.

No. 12 Notre Dame (3-0) vs. No. 18 Wisconsin (at Soldier Field, Chicago), 12 p.m. ET, FOX

This marquee matchup takes place on Lakeshore Drive, where the Irish and Badgers seek to regain some swagger and national respect after shaky starts. The question for the Irish is whether quarterback Jack Coan get enough time to open up the Notre Dame passing game. If he does, the Irish find a way to win. 

Prediction:  Notre Dame, 4-6

No. 2 Georgia (3-0) at Vanderbilt (1-2), 12 p.m. ET

The best team in the country right now is Georgia, which had an impressive win over Clemson on Opening Night and has JT Daniels making a strong case for the Heisman Trophy. The Georgia defense is allowing only 7.7 points per game. Say a prayer for the Commodores.

Prediction: Georgia, 22-27

No. 7 Texas A&M (3-0) vs. No. 16 Arkansas (3-0) (at AT&T Stadium), 3:30 p.m. ET

The Razorbacks' thumping of Texas is their entry point into the conversation for a potential SEC run. The Aggies' best opponent was Colorado, a team they struggled to beat at a neutral site two weeks ago with a flailing offense. And yet the Aggies' nine-game winning streak over the Razorbacks, and the overall depth of Jimbo Fisher’s squad, make them the pick.

Prediction: Texas A&M, 10-13

No. 14 Iowa State (2-1) vs. Baylor (3-0), 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX

Matt Campbell’s team bounced back from the home loss to Iowa with a resounding 48-3 win over UNLV last week. Breece Hall is the best reason to watch this game – the Iowa State running back is dynamic beyond belief. And yet, Baylor’s Abram Smith has more yards. If the Bears win this one, the Cyclones season could spiral out of control. Still, it would be surprising to see them drop this one. 

Prediction: Iowa State, 7-9

No. 24 UCLA (2-1) at Stanford (2-1), 3:30 p.m. ET

Just when you thought you had this all figured out, UCLA goes and loses at home to Fresno State last week, tossing the feel-good Chip Kelly storylines into the trash. The Cardinal play their first home game after road games in Los Angeles and Nashville. If Tanner McKee gives the Cardinal a mistake-free game, Stanford should end up in the Pac-12 title conversation. 

Prediction: Stanford, 4-6

West Virginia (2-1) at No. 4 Oklahoma (3-0,) 7:30 p.m. ET

In theory, Oklahoma wasn’t supposed to sweat out Nebraska last Saturday. Maybe it was a rivalry game abnormality, but Spencer Rattler needs to be better if he wants to stay in the Heisman race. Can Leddie Brown and Jarret Doege head to Norman and beat a second-straight top-15 team after beating Virginia Tech? Color us skeptical. 

Prediction: Oklahoma, 7-9

Download the FOX Super 6 app now to predict the outcomes of the biggest events in sports, and you could win thousands of dollars absolutely for free each and every week. Just download and play!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
CFB Week 4 Odds, Picks
College Football

CFB Week 4 Odds, Picks

CFB Week 4 Odds, Picks
There are 21 games featuring top 25 teams in college football this week. Here's what you need to know to make your bets.
1 hour ago
All Eyes On Notre Dame-Wisconsin
College Football

All Eyes On Notre Dame-Wisconsin

All Eyes On Notre Dame-Wisconsin
There are plenty of fascinating storylines ahead of Saturday’s Notre Dame-Wisconsin Top 25 clash at Soldier Field.
1 hour ago
How to Bet Nebraska-Michigan State
College Football

How to Bet Nebraska-Michigan State

How to Bet Nebraska-Michigan State
Can Nebraska spoil Michigan State's rise up the Top 25? Our betting expert explains why he's backing the Spartans.
2 hours ago
How to Bet Michigan-Rutgers
College Football

How to Bet Michigan-Rutgers

How to Bet Michigan-Rutgers
The Wolverines have outscored opponents by more than 100 points combined so far. Can they cover as huge favorites in Week 4?
2 hours ago
Win $10,000 on Notre Dame-Wisconsin
College Football

Win $10,000 on Notre Dame-Wisconsin

Win $10,000 on Notre Dame-Wisconsin
Midwestern powers clash at Soldier Field for Big Noon Saturday, and you can win big – absolutely for free! Here's how.
2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes