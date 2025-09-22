College Football Undefeated College Football teams 2025: 30 unbeaten teams heading into Week 5 Updated Sep. 22, 2025 9:30 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Almost five weeks in, perfection is hard to come by. Down from 39 teams last week, these 30 teams have managed to stay unbeaten, navigating early tests and building momentum as the season heats up. They haven’t punched a ticket to the College Football Playoff, but they’ve put themselves in the conversation. Here’s a look at every remaining undefeated team, listed alphabetically:

Undefeated College Football Teams

Is Ohio State, Oregon or Miami the most impressive team in CFB so far? | Big Noon Kickoff

What did you think of this story?

share

Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more