Undefeated College Football teams 2025: 30 unbeaten teams heading into Week 5

Updated Sep. 22, 2025 9:30 a.m. ET

Almost five weeks in, perfection is hard to come by. Down from 39 teams last week, these 30 teams have managed to stay unbeaten, navigating early tests and building momentum as the season heats up. They haven’t punched a ticket to the College Football Playoff, but they’ve put themselves in the conversation. Here’s a look at every remaining undefeated team, listed alphabetically:

Undefeated College Football Teams

  1. Arizona
  2. BYU
  3. Florida State
  4. Georgia
  5. Georgia Tech
  6. Houston
  7. Indiana
  8. Iowa State
  9. Louisville
  10. LSU
  11. Maryland
  12. Memphis
  13. Miami
  14. Mississippi State
  15. Missouri
  16. Navy
  17. North Texas
  18. Ohio State
  19. Ole Miss
  20. Oklahoma
  21. Oregon
  22. Penn State
  23. TCU
  24. Texas A&M
  25. Texas Tech
  26. UCF
  27. UNLV
  28. USC
  29. Vanderbilt
  30. Washington

