Top college football quarterback-head coach duos in their first year together

Kalen DeBoer has the tall task of replacing Nick Saban at Alabama in 2024, but it's a job he's confident he'll do well in.

Fortunately for DeBoer, he has the luxury of taking over an Alabama program that returns a standout quarterback in Jalen Milroe, who is a popular preseason Heisman Trophy pick following his breakthrough season in 2023. Milroe threw for 2,834 yards and 23 touchdowns to go with 531 rushing yards and 12 rushing scores, leading the Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff last season.

DeBoer has been one of the top quarterback developers in college football over the last several seasons. He helped Michael Penix Jr. become one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten during his time as an offensive coordinator at Indiana. Jake Haener emerged as one of the best Group of 5 quarterbacks when DeBoer was Fresno State's head coach. Penix took an even bigger leap when he reunited with DeBoer at Washington, becoming a Heisman Trophy contender and a first-round NFL Draft pick by the time he left Seattle.

Milroe is more of a dual-threat QB than both Penix and Haener, but DeBoer insisted that he can cater his offensive system to get the best out of the quarterback in the most recent episode of "Big Noon Conversations."

"It's Jalen, but it's also the guys around him," DeBoer told Joel Klatt. "When you've done it for 25 years, and you've adjusted to the guys — especially when you're at a smaller college level — … you're adjusting to the guys that you have. Of course, it starts with your quarterback. I remember running G Option back in 2000, 2001 and in 2002. … We were running, and the quarterback had 25 carries a game sometimes. Then, I remember years after that, it was a little bit more, and I don't want to call it ‘fun and gun,' but there was a little more passing.

"You just adjust to your personnel. So, that's all built within. We've got smart people that I can work with on that offensive staff, like [Alabama tight ends coach] Bryan Ellis, who is a coordinator as well, coming from Georgia Southern [who] can see things from a quarterback standpoint. We can make sure we really guide and not have too many voices in Jalen's ear, but also make sure we're making good decisions and formulate a plan around him."

As DeBoer looks to guide Milroe to a Heisman-worthy season in his first year as Alabama's head coach, we took a look back over the past decade at some of the best seasons for a quarterback-head coach duo in their first year together.

Kalen DeBoer explains path to Alabama, why he's willing to follow Nick Saban

Jalen Hurts and Nick Saban, 2016

Alabama's record: 14-1

Hurts' stats: 62.8 completion percentage, 2,780 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions, 954 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns

It's not often that you reach the College Football Playoff National Championship with a true freshman, but that's what Saban accomplished in 2016. Hurts overtook redshirt QB Blake Barnett as the team's starter in the second game of the season and never looked back (at least for that season), with the Crimson Tide winning every game by double digits ahead of the 2016 title game. Hurts became the first Alabama quarterback in the Saban era to win SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

Hurts didn't have his best game in Alabama's loss to Clemson in the national title game. He completed just 13 of 31 passes for 131 yards, but he did throw for one touchdown and ran in a 30-yard score that put Alabama ahead with 2:07 remaining. However, Clemson scored the game-winning touchdown with just one second left, souring the Tide's successful season.

Baker Mayfield and Lincoln Riley, 2017

Oklahoma's record: 12-2

Mayfield's stats: 70.5 completion percentage, 4,627 passing yards, 43 passing touchdowns, six interceptions, 311 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns

This is a bit of a different circumstance, as Riley was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach in June, just three months ahead of the start of the 2017 season. It technically meets the criteria for this list, however, unlike Mayfield's 2015 season with Bob Stoops, which was his second year with the program. This might also be the best first season of any quarterback-coach combo on this list.

Mayfield and Riley were a force in 2017. They led the Sooners to an upset win at Ohio State in Week 2, defeating the second-ranked Buckeyes by double digits. Mayfield threw for 386 yards and three touchdowns in that win, kicking off his Heisman Trophy campaign. Mayfield led Oklahoma to three more wins vs. ranked teams that year, including a performance where he threw for 598 yards, five touchdowns and rushed for a score in a 62-52 win at 11th-ranked Oklahoma State.

Mayfield went on to win the Heisman Trophy, receiving 86% of the possible points in one of the award's largest victories of all time. The Sooners' season ended in an overtime loss to Georgia in the CFP, but Mayfield had one more strong performance, throwing for 287 yards and two touchdowns, while also recording a touchdown reception.

Baker Mayfield shines as No. 5 Oklahoma takes down No. 6 TCU, 38-20

Gardner Minshew and Mike Leach, 2018

Washington State's record: 11-2

Minshew's stats: 70.7 completion percentage, 4,776 passing yards, 38 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions, 119 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns

After splitting starting duties at East Carolina for two seasons, Minshew initially committed to play for Alabama in 2018, but he reversed his commitment and transferred to Washington State — a decision that paid major dividends.

Minshew suddenly became one of the nation's top passers, finishing second in passing in his lone season with the Cougars. His emergence also led to great team success, helping Washington State pick up two ranked wins in its first 11 games of the season. The Cougars entered their regular-season finale 10-1, putting them in a spot to play in the Pac-12 title game and potentially sneak into the CFP. However, they lost at home to Washington in the Apple Cup that year.

But Minshew still finished the year and his college career strong, throwing for 299 yards and two touchdowns in the Alamo Bowl. He also took home some hardware that season, winning the Johnny United Golden Arm Award and being named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year. He finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting that season, too.

Shea Patterson and Jim Harbaugh, 2018

Michigan's record: 10-3

Patterson's stats: 64.4 completion percentage, 2,600 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions, 273 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns

Patterson might not have had the over-the-top stats that the others have on this list, but he guided the Wolverines to a strong season in his first year at the helm. The former Ole Miss QB and top-rated recruit in the Class of 2016 brought Harbaugh's program back on track following an underwhelming 2017 season, leading Michigan to a 10-game win streak.

That win streak included a stretch where Michigan defeated three consecutive ranked opponents. Patterson rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown against 15th-ranked Wisconsin in one game. He threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns against 24th-ranked Michigan State in another game. He concluded the stretch by throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for another score in a blowout 42-7 win over 14th-ranked Penn State.

Patterson wasn't able to lead Michigan to a win over Ohio State that year, but he was far from the Wolverines' biggest problem in that game. He threw for three touchdowns in a 62-39 loss, crushing Michigan's CFP hopes.

Patterson's play that season earned him third-team All-Big Ten honors. He was arguably the best quarterback Harbaugh had during his time at Michigan until J.J. McCarthy became the Wolverines' starting quarterback.

Shea Patterson's three-TD performance leads No. 4 Michigan over Rutgers

Trevor Lawrence and Dabo Swiney, 2018

Clemson's record: 15-0

Lawrence's stats: 65.2 completion percentage, 3,280 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 177 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown

Hurts isn't the only true freshman on this list. Lawrence made his way on here after a stellar first season as well. The highly-touted quarterback prospect actually split playing time with Kelly Bryant through the first four games of the season before winning the starting job.

Lawrence got hurt in his first start in Week 5, in which Clemson avoided an upset against Syracuse. He steered Clemson to dominance after that, winning every game from that point on by at least 20 points. Lawrence threw for over 250 yards in five of Clemson's final seven regular-season games, helping him win ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year and earn second-team All-ACC honors.

Lawrence's best performance that season came on the biggest stage. He threw for 347 yards and three scores in a blowout win over Alabama, 44-16, lighting up a defense that featured eight starters who went on to be NFL Draft picks.

Justin Fields and Ryan Day, 2019

Ohio State's record: 13-1

Fields' stats: 67.2 completion percentage, 3,273 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns, three interceptions, 484 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns

When Day succeeded Urban Meyer as Ohio State's head coach following the 2018 season, he opted to bring in Fields, a transfer from Georgia. Fields went on to have one of the best seasons for a quarterback in Buckeyes history in his first year.

The former five-star QB prospect threw and ran for a touchdown in eight of Ohio State's regular-season games in 2019. He also stepped up in a major way on the biggest stages late in the Big Ten season, throwing for two touchdowns without an interception against eighth-ranked Penn State. He threw for 302 yards and four touchdowns against Michigan a week later before throwing for 299 yards and three touchdowns in the Big Ten title game.

Fields made some brilliant plays in the CFP semifinal against Clemson, throwing for 320 yards in that game. But he threw an interception on Ohio State's final drive as it was on the doorstep of winning to advance to the title game.

Fields took home Big Ten MVP honors in 2019 and finished third for the Heisman Trophy.

Justin Fields returns from injury to throw a 30-yard strike to Garrett Wilson

Jalen Hurts and Lincoln Riley, 2019

Oklahoma's record: 12-2

Hurts' stats: 69.7 completion percentage, 3,851 passing yards, 32 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions, 1,298 rushing yards, 20 rushing touchdowns

Hurts and Riley earn the distinction of being the only quarterback and coach to be included on this list twice, a credit to each's respective talents. Following Tua Tagovailoa's emergence at Alabama, Hurts lost the starting job and opted to transfer to Oklahoma, where Riley had coached the previous two starting QBs to Heisman Trophy-winning seasons.

Hurts might not have continued that streak, but he made a pretty strong case. He was a seamless fit in Riley's offense, throwing and running all over Big 12 defenses. He threw for 235 yards and rushed for 131 more to go with four total touchdowns in a win over 11th-ranked Texas. He threw for 297 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 114 yards in a road win over 12th-ranked Baylor, in which Oklahoma came back from a 28-3 deficit.

The season might have ended in a blowout loss to LSU in the CFP semifinal, but the year proved Hurts' viability as a legitimate NFL prospect and further validated Riley's status as a quarterback whisperer. Hurts also finished second in the Heisman Trophy vote.

Sam Howell and Mack Brown, 2019

North Carolina's record: 7-6

Howell's stats: 61.4 completion percentage, 3,641 passing yards, 38 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions, 35 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown

Unlike the other 2019 seasons on this list, the first year of the Howell-Brown partnership didn't lead to a CFP spot, but it was still highly impressive. Howell opted to commit to Brown's program when UNC re-hired the longtime head coach, flipping his commitment from Florida State.

Howell didn't take long to acclimate himself in Chapel Hill, winning the starting quarterback job before the season began. He threw for at least 250 yards in eight games that year and his 38 passing touchdowns were an FBS record for a true freshman. He also nearly led North Carolina to an upset win over top-ranked Clemson, failing to score on what would've been the game-winning two-point conversion with just over a minute left.

Bo Nix and Dan Lanning, 2022

Oregon's record: 10-3

Nix's stats: 71.9 completion percentage, 3,593 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions, 510 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns

After struggling to live up to the hype at Auburn, Nix opted to join Lanning when the former Georgia defensive coordinator became Oregon's head coach. The decision elevated Nix's game to a new level.

Following a blowout loss to Georgia in the 2022 season-opener, Nix steered the ship for the Ducks. He led them to an upset win over 12th-ranked BYU, totaling five touchdowns in that game. He threw for 283 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-30 win over ninth-ranked UCLA later that season.

Oregon's Bo Nix connects with Troy Franklin for a 49-yard touchdown

Nix and Oregon were on the wrong end of a pair of upset losses later in the year, but the quarterback played well in those games. He threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-34 loss to Washington before throwing for 327 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-34 loss to Oregon State.

Oregon was able to build off that first season from Nix and Lanning, going 11-2 in 2023 as it was on the cusp of a CFP bid.

Michael Penix Jr. and Kalen DeBoer, 2022

Washington's record: 11-2

Penix's stats: 65.3 completion percentage, 4,641 passing yards, 31 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions, 92 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns

DeBoer reunited with Penix after serving as his offensive coordinator at Indiana, bringing him into Washington as a transfer after a few injury-plagued seasons.

Penix finally had an injury-free season in his first year in Seattle, quarterbacking the Huskies to a 4-0 record against ranked opponents. He also had several monster passing performances over the season, throwing for at least 300 yards in all but three games in the regular season. He threw for 408 yards and two touchdowns in an upset win over Oregon and 397 yards and four touchdowns in a win over 11th-ranked Michigan State.

Washington's Michael Penix Jr. throws a CLUTCH 62-yard TD vs. Oregon

Penix was named AP Comeback Player of the Year and second-team All-Pac-12 for his play in 2022. He closed out the year with a 287-yard, two-touchdown performance in a win over Texas in the Alamo Bowl, foreshadowing what was to come for Washington in 2023.

