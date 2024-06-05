College Football Season 2 of 'The Joel Klatt Show: Big Noon Conversations' debuts June 10 Updated Jun. 5, 2024 11:57 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Joel Klatt's summer podcast series, "The Joel Klatt Show: Big Noon Conversations" is set to return for a second season.

FOX Sports' lead college football analyst will once again sit down with some of the biggest and most influential names in college football as part of an exclusive interview series. Each week will feature a new interview as part of the podcast series, which will run throughout the summer and serve as a lead-up to the 2024 college football season.

The podcast series will kick off Monday with first-year Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore, who's succeeding Jim Harbaugh following his departure to the NFL to coach the Los Angeles Chargers after leading the Wolverines to a national championship.

Other head coaches set to appear on the series are as follows:

Ryan Day, Ohio State

Deion Sanders, Colorado

Steve Sarkisian, Texas

Dan Lanning, Oregon

James Franklin, Penn State

Matt Rhule, Nebraska

The following trailer for the series was released Wednesday.

Big Noon Conversations: Season 2 trailer feat. Deion Sanders, Sherrone Moore, Ryan Day & More!

Complete episodes of the podcast can be found on both Apple and Spotify. Additional video clips from each segment will be available across FOX Sports social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

FOX Sports will also feature in-depth write-ups from each episode, which can be found on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app.

