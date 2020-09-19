College Football Saturday's Top Plays: CFB Edition 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's Week 3 of the college football season, and the first week of the season lived up to expectations.

Let's check out some of the top moments from the Saturday slate, which includes No. 18 Louisville vs. No. 17 Miami, Georgia Tech vs. No. 14 UCF, and Tulsa vs. No. 11 Oklahoma St.

One-Handed Snag of the Day

This endless loop of WR CJ Yarbrough's catch is everything and then some.

True freshman playmaker

Jordan Addison has entered the chat.

After a drop earlier in the game, the freshman wide receiver came up big with this catch to put Pitt on top against Syracuse early on.

The Rex to Taj connection

Talk about a pair of legendary names.

On 3rd and 11, Syracuse QB Rex Culpepper connects with a bomb to WR Taj Harris for the TD.

Never underestimate an underdog

Acrobat or wide receiver? You be the judge.

Josh Johnson brings it down for his second career TD for Tulsa.

Quick to the point

Dillon Stoner turned the jets on for this one.

Go get 'em, Cowboy!

Don't throw into double coverage!

This interception by CB Mark Gilbert is just devilishly good.

Juke jam

Did Zay Flowers stutter?

Oh, he did. But then he kept going.

Stay tuned for more of the top plays throughout college football Saturday!

Get more from College Football Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.