Oklahoma-Nebraska, Oregon-BYU: CFB Week 3 by the numbers

Week 3 of the college football season is loaded with action, including four big games on FOX.

The highlight, of course, is Saturday's FOX Big Noon Kickoff game in Lincoln, where new interim coach Mickey Joseph hopes to get Nebraska rolling against No. 6 Oklahoma.

Also on FOX, No. 12 BYU heads to Eugene to take on No. 25 Oregon. That will be followed by a matchup between Toledo and No. 3 Ohio State.

The nightcap will feature Fresno State visiting Lincoln Riley's No. 7 USC Trojans.

But those are not the only big games we're keeping an eye on this week.

Here are the key stats to know for the marquee matchups in Week 3.

SATURDAY

No. 6 Oklahoma (2-0) at Nebraska (1-2)

Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

686: Oklahoma is No. 1 all-time in victories in the post-World War II era (1946-2021), with 686. Nebraska is sixth all-time in that span with 600 wins.

8: The Sooners have allowed 8.0 PPG so far this season, the 10th-best mark in the nation. They've surrendered only one touchdown, the first time since 2013 they have permitted only one TD over any two-game span.

5.5: Since the start of the 2015 season, Oklahoma leads the nation with its 5.5 yards per rush.

0: The Sooners have yet to commit a turnover this season, one of just 12 teams to do so.

11,887: Since former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops arrived in Norman in 1999, the Sooners have scored more points than any other team. Their 11,887 points are 535 more than second-place Boise State (11,352) and 1,047 more than third-place Oregon (10,840).

2020: That was the last year Nebraska won a one-possession game.

214-1: Prior to last week's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern, Nebraska had been 214-0 when scoring 35-plus points at Memorial Stadium.

1: This will be the first game for interim coach Mickey Joseph, who was promoted after Scott Frost was fired. Joseph is the first Black coach in the history of Nebraska athletics. He played quarterback for the Huskers from 1989-91.

Texas State (1-1) at No. 17 Baylor (1-1)

Noon ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app

8: Baylor has beaten Texas State eight straight times. Their last three meetings have been decided by fewer than 10 points, including 29-20 last season.

0-13: Texas State's record vs. teams currently in the Big 12.

30: Baylor has not allowed an opponent to score more than 30 points since Nov. 2020.

12-2: Baylor's record under Dave Aranda when the Bears outgain their opponent. They are also 15-5 when they score at least 20 points and 8-0 when they allow fewer than 20 points.

Connecticut (1-2) at No. 4 Michigan (2-0)

Noon ET

14-29: UConn is 14-29 all-time vs. the Big Ten, with 11 of those wins coming against Rutgers.

2: UConn is seeking its second win of the season, something the Huskies have not accomplished since 2019. If UConn wins, it would be 2-2 for the first time since 2002.

14: Michigan has been ranked inside the AP Top 10 for 14 straight weeks, dating back to the last 11 weeks of the 2021 season.

39-8: Michigan's home record under coach Jim Harbaugh. This includes an 18-0 mark against non-conference opponents.

35-1: The Wolverines are 35-1 under Harbaugh when they have a 100-yard rusher.

No. 1 Georgia (2-0) at South Carolina (1-1)

Noon ET

75: This is the 75th game between these schools, which Georgia leading the all-time series 53-19-2. The Bulldogs are 5-1 against the Gamecocks under coach Kirby Smart.

16: Georgia has been ranked No. 1 or No. 2 16 times in the last 18 Associated Press polls. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 3 in the other two weeks.

16-3: This quarterback Stetson Bennett's record as a starter at Georgia. He has completed 63.7% of his passes (340-for-534) for 4,969 yards, 42 touchdowns, 14 interceptions.

1-5: South Carolina's record against No. 1 teams. The lone win came against Alabama in 2010. They are 1-9 in their last 10 games against top-25 teams.

32.5: The Gamecocks are averaging 32.5 PPG this season, well ahead of last season's mark of 22.6 PPG.

No. 12 BYU (2-0) at No. 25 Oregon (1-1)

3:30 p.m. ET on FOX

3-3: The teams have split their last six meetings. This is their first game, however, since the 2006 Las Vegas Bowl, which BYU won 38-8.

20-5: This is BYU's record as a top-25 team under coach Kalani Sitake. The Cougars are 7-8 against ranked teams under Sitake, but have won three in a row (2021 No. 21 Utah, No. 19 ASU, 2022 No. 9 Baylor).

5-0: BYU went undefeated against Pac-12 teams last season, beating Utah, Arizona, Arizona State, Washington State and USC.

7-1: BYU quarterback Jaren Hall is 7-1 against Power 5 teams as a starter.

20: Oregon has the third-longest active home winning streak in the nation, at 20. The program record is 23, set from 1997 to 2001.

No. 22 Penn State (2-0) at Auburn (2-0)

3:30 p.m. ET

.714: Penn State has the ninth-best winning percentage among Power 5 programs since 2016.

25: The Nittany Lions have 25 pass breakups this season, the most in the nation.

30+: Penn State has scored at least 30 points twice this season, something the Lions did only twice all of last season.

17: Auburn has not lost at home to a nonconference foe since 2016, a stretch of 17 games.

168: The Tigers have not had a punt blocked in 168 games, the longest active streak among FBS teams. Auburn last had a punt blocked vs. Mississippi State in 2009.

8-2: Auburn is 8-2 under coach Bryan Harsin when scoring at least 20 points.

Toledo (2-0) at No. 3 Ohio State (2-0)

7 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

115-22: The combined score of the three meetings between these teams, all of them won by the Buckeyes.

2017: The last season that Toledo started 2-0. The Rockets went 11-3 and won the MAC Championship title that season.

5.0: The Rockets are allowing 5.0 PPG, tied for second-stingiest defense in the nation.

36-4: Ohio State coach Ryan Day is 36-4 in his first 40 games, the second-best 40-game start in Buckeyes history behind Urban Myer (37-3).

20+: The Buckeyes have scored at least 20 points in 63 consecutive games, tied for second place in FBS history with USC’s 2002-06 streak. Oklahoma holds the record with 69 games from 2016-21.

0: Ohio State has yet to force a turnover this season, one of just two Big Ten teams yet to do so (Maryland).

33: Ohio State's scoring average of 33 PPG is its lowest since 2017, when the Buckeyes averaged 32.5 PPG.

No. 11 Michigan State (2-0) at Washington (2-0)

7:30 p.m. ET

1: These teams have met three times, but only once in the last 50 years — Washington won 51-23 in the 1997 Aloha Bowl.

13-2: The Spartans have won 13 of their last 15 games.

12: Michigan State has racked up a nation-leading 12 sacks this season. The Spartans also lead the nation in sack differential at +10.

2000: Michigan State has not beaten a Pac-12 team on the road since 2000. The Spartans' last win of any kind over a Pac-12 team came in 2017 vs. Washington State.

15: Washington has scored on 15 of its 21 drives this season.

74-14: This is Washington's home record against nonconference opponents since the start of the 1981 season.

682: Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., a transfer from Indiana of the Big Ten, leads the Pac-12 in passing yards (682) and passing touchdowns (six).

SMU (2-0) at Maryland (2-0)

7 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app

60: These teams last played 60 years ago, with Maryland winning 7-0 at home.

27-10: This is SMU's record since the start of the 2019 season, better than any other FBS team in Texas.

14: The Mustangs have won 14 straight regular-season, non-conference games, the most since a streak of 17 from 1979-85.

47.5: Maryland leads the nation in scoring in nonconference games (47.5 PPG) since Mike Locksley became head coach (2019). The Terps are now 8-1 in nonconference games under Locksley.

2:00: Seven of Maryland's first eight touchdown drives have come in under two minutes.

87%: Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa completed 27 of 31 passes last week, a school-record 87.0% completion percentage.

No. 13 Miami (Florida) (2-0) at No. 24 Texas A&M (1-1)

9 p.m. ET

3-0: Miami is seeking its first 3-0 start since 2020, fifth since 2015.

2004: That's the last year Miami won a road game against an SEC foe (Florida). The Canes have not beaten a ranked nonconference opponent on the road since topping Florida State 22-14 in 2003.

57: Miami has the second most wins among ACC teams since 2015, trailing only Clemson (91).

.756: Jimbo Fisher has the fourth-best winning percentage among active Power 5 coaches behind Kirby Smart, Dabo Swinney and Nick Saban.

25-0: The Aggies are undefeated under Fisher when leading after the first quarter. They are 27-4 when scoring first.

8.5: The Aggies are allowed just 8.5 PPG, the third-best mark in the SEC.

Fresno State (1-1) at No. 7 USC (2-0)

10:30 p.m. on FOX and the FOX Sports app

4-1: USC has dominated this series, winning four of five and four straight dating back to 2005. Fresno State’s only victory came in the 1992 Freedom Bowl, 24-7.

.375: Fresno State is 27-45 (.375) against current Pac-12 teams.

400: The Bulldogs are 18-3 when they gain 400 or more total yards of offense under head coach Jeff Tedford.

40+: If the Trojans score 40 or more points, it will be the first time they have done so in three straight regular-season games since 2016.

7: At No. 7, USC is the Pac-12's highest-ranked team in the AP Top 25. It is the Trojans' highest ranking since Oct. 1, 2017, when they were No. 5.

.767: USC has a winning percentage of .767 all-time in September games.

+8: USC has forced eight turnovers and surrendered zero, the best turnover margin in the nation.

25: USC has yet to allow a pass completion of 25-plus yards this season.

